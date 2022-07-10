D.C. United’s Brad Smith out for season with ACL injury

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United’s Brad Smith will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered Friday night, the latest gut-punch for the reeling MLS club. The Australian wing back will undergo reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee and miss up to nine months, the team announced Sunday.

Smith, who was acquired from Seattle in January, entered late in the first half of a 7-0 defeat at Philadelphia and was stretchered off midway through the second half.

The injury came the same day United announced Bill Hamid, the longtime starting goalkeeper, will miss two to three months with a hand injury. Defender Andy Najar was a late scratch from the Philadelphia game because of an undisclosed injury.

Smith, 28, had appeared in 16 of 17 matches, starting 14 and contributing one assist in his fifth MLS season. His professional career began in 2013 with Premier League power Liverpool and has included stints with Swindon Town, Bournemouth and Cardiff City.

He was a member of Seattle’s 2019 championship team, but with the Sounders deep on the left side and United in need of a replacement for Bundesliga-bound Kevin Paredes last winter, D.C. acquired him for $750,000 in general allocation money.

At the midway point of the season, United (5-10-2) sits ahead of only the Chicago Fire (4-10-5) in MLS’s 28-team standings. Entering Wednesday’s home game against the Columbus Crew (6-5-7), D.C. is in a 1-5-2 rut. In that span, it has conceded 24 goals — more than nine teams have allowed all year.

