Juan Soto, despite an unsteady start, is an all-star again

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — For the second straight season, Juan Soto will take his place among baseball’s best at the All-Star Game. On Sunday, the Washington Nationals star was named a reserve outfielder for the National League at the July 19 matchup at Dodger Stadium. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It feels great to be a part of it, representing the Washington Nationals,” said Soto, who made his all-star debut last season at Denver’s Coors Field. “It feels great to be out there and be on the list of all the all-stars that the Washington Nationals have had in the past and be around those guys.”

Soto has struggled at the plate for lengthy stretches this season, managing a .243 batting average in 85 games. Still, he has a solid .871 on-base-plus-slugging percentage because he leads the majors with 73 walks; the next-closest hitter is former Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber (52), an all-star with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Advertisement

Soto has gotten hot lately, hitting 11 for 24 (.458) in July. He had a hit and two walks in the Nationals’ 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, extending his on-base streak to 20 games.

Soto said the most exciting part of last year was the Home Run Derby. He said Saturday that he hadn’t decided whether he would participate this year.

“I enjoy getting to know more people, getting to know more guys and making them my friends,” Soto said of the festivities. “Even if we’re fighting against each other during the season, it doesn’t mean we’re going to be bad guys outside of the game.”

Soto is the lone Nationals player on the NL roster. A case could’ve been made for first baseman Josh Bell, who has been the team’s most consistent hitter and ranks second among NL first baseman in batting average (.304) and on-base percentage (.386). He leads the Nationals in batting average, hits (96) and RBI (47, tied with Nelson Cruz).

Advertisement

This is the first time Washington hasn’t had multiple all-stars since 2011, when Tyler Clippard was its lone representative. Schwarber joins Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bryce Harper of the Phillies as former Nationals who were named all-stars; Harper will miss the game with a broken thumb.

“We’re going to have fun. That guy’s really fun,” Soto said of Turner, a pending free agent. “I hope we’re going to have a good time there and try to convince him to come back. We’ll see.”

GiftOutline Gift Article