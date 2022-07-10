Lane Thomas brings the boom off the bench, but the Nationals lose again

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — As the Washington Nationals continue to seek building blocks on their way back to contention, Lane Thomas’s role for the future isn’t clear. In the Nationals’ 4-3, 12-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon that yielded a three-game sweep, Thomas provided a glimpse of his possible value. His pinch-hit, three-run homer in the sixth inning gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead.

It didn’t hold up. Austin Riley hit a solo home run in the eighth to tie the score before adding a walk-off single off Jordan Weems in the 12th. The Nationals (30-58) have lost four in a row and 10 of 11. They scored three runs or fewer in all seven games of this road trip against the Philadelphia Phillies and Braves (52-35), losing six of them.

Seeking to jump-start the offense, Manager Dave Martinez shuffled his lineup. He put Luis García in the leadoff spot, moved Josh Bell up to No. 2 and shifted all-star reserve Juan Soto into the third spot.

The changes didn’t help much; those three went 1 for 11 but did manage four walks. Washington had five hits — just three after the first inning and only one in extra innings. Washington got the go-ahead run to third base in each extra inning but failed to drive him in — Bell struck out swinging to end the 10th, Keibert Ruiz was caught looking to close the 11th, and Victor Robles flied out to left in the 12th.

In other words, Thomas brought home all of the Nationals’ runs with his ninth homer. He replaced Yadiel Hernandez, who started in left field against Braves right-hander Ian Anderson. Anderson walked a pair of batters with one out in the sixth, and the Braves turned to lefty Dylan Lee.

Lee got Ruiz to fly out to left, setting up Thomas’s moment. The matchup was ideal for him: Thomas hits lefties and fastballs well, and Lee primarily throws fastballs against righties. Thomas watched a first-pitch curveball in the dirt, then turned on a fastball and sent it into the visitors’ bullpen to give Washington the lead.

The Nationals got Thomas during their sell-off at the trade deadline last year when they sent Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals. He hit .270 and had an .853 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 45 games with Washington to finish the season.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been as productive this season. Those struggles, coupled with his limitations as an outfielder, put Thomas’s ability to be an everyday outfielder on a contender in doubt. But given his ability to hit hard-throwing relievers, he could be effective as a reserve outfielder. That’s the scenario that played out Sunday.

What roster moves did the Nationals make? Right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey (right pronator strain) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Starter Joan Adon was sent back to Class AAA Rochester after scuffling during a fill-in start Thursday at Philadelphia. To make room on the 40-man roster, Jackson Tetreault was placed on the 60-day IL after suffering a stress fracture in his right scapula.

Harvey made three rehab appearances, including two for Rochester. He said the rehab process took longer than he anticipated, but he wanted to take extra time to make sure he felt right.

The Nationals added the 27-year-old, a first-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2013, off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in March.

How is the rotation lining up? Against the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park, Josiah Gray is slated to start Tuesday, followed by Erick Fedde on Wednesday. There’s usually a gap in the rotation between Gray and Fedde, but Fedde will be on his normal rest following Monday’s day off.

As for the next series, a four-game set against the visiting Braves that will take the Nationals into the all-star break, Martinez said he has yet to decide, but Patrick Corbin and Paolo Espino (who allowed two runs in four innings Sunday) are likely to be in the mix. With Adon back in the minors, Washington needs another starter. Aníbal Sánchez could be an option; he has made three rehab starts for Rochester after a neck injury sidelined him since spring training.

