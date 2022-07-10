Wayne Rooney reaches agreement to coach D.C. United

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wayne Rooney returned to Washington on Sunday night to become head coach of D.C. United, the MLS team he starred for in 2018 and 2019. Rooney and United agreed to terms and are expected to finalize a multiyear deal in the next few days, people in the organization said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The former Manchester United and English national team star flew into Dulles International Airport on Sunday night and was greeted by two D.C. United staff members.

In a brief interview before being driven away, the 36-year-old said he has a “few things to sort out” with the contract but was looking forward to the “challenge” of coaching United, which lost Friday at Philadelphia, 7-0, tying an MLS record for scoring margin. D.C. is 5-10-2 for 17 points, tied for the fewest in the 28-team league.

Team officials said they did not want to comment.

Advertisement

Once the deal is completed, Rooney will replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernán Losada early in the season. Ashton will continue to guide the team as Rooney awaits his work permit, then return to an assistant’s job. Until he receives the permit, Rooney will serve as a consultant.

United is prepared to pay him more than $1 million per year, a person close to the situation said. That would be a club record for a coach.

Rooney will bring an assistant with him from English circles, that person said, and attempt to persuade players he knows to sign with United during the transfer window, which is open until Aug. 4. Among the targets: Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez, the 35-year-old former Liverpool, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid star who is a free agent.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article