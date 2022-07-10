The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios face off in Wimbledon men’s final

Novak Djokovic is taking aim at his 21st Grand Slam title. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated July 10, 2022 at 8:20 a.m. EDT|Published July 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

The No. 3 player in the world, Novak Djokovic, will take on Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday. Djokovic is playing in his 32nd Grand Slam final. It’s the first for Kyrgios. Follow along for live updates:

What to know

  • When: 9 a.m. Eastern
  • Where: All England Club
  • TV: Coverage will be on ESPN.
