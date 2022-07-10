Live updates Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios face off in Wimbledon men’s final

Nick Kyrgios can be insufferable. Watching one of his matches feels either like getting an intimate look at a tortured genius at work, or bracing for an overgrown toddler’s meltdown in public.

His opponent comes to the court, expecting to compete in a tennis match, while Kyrgios wakes up and chooses chaos. For three hours or more, he shows unmatched stamina — to be able to complain, chirp, pout, protect the code within the mean streets of Wimbledon and blot out snitches and yet, somehow, still have enough vigor to play some tennis.

He, of the perma-scowl and petulant behavior, is tennis’s anti-hero. He is so good for the game.

At least that’s what his sport’s legends have concluded, media outlets have wondered and even Kyrgios himself has proclaimed.

For casual tennis fans, he is the entry drug. The habit-forming vice that will get your attention on the sport, even if it leads you down a dark path of enjoying this professional more for his shenanigans than his skills.

He wears his hat backward, prefers red Jordans over the stodgy white of Wimbledon. Double loops are pierced in his left ear lobe. This “bad-boy” starter kit apparently makes him likable for the younger, easily amused crowd. Then, for those who prefer to consume their tennis in bite-sized viral chunks, whenever Kyrgios makes headlines for everything but playing tennis — belligerently dressing down an umpire or insulting a fan and pulling innocent bystander Ben Stiller into the spat — he makes them take notice.