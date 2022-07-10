Live updates Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios face off in Wimbledon men’s final

WIMBLEDON, England — Robbed of alluring thunder forecast for Friday, Wimbledon carried on anyway and found itself voyaging toward alluring thunder forecast for Sunday. It lost its would-be men’s semifinal between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal when Nadal had to withdraw Thursday night, but it gained a men’s final between Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic when Djokovic dug into his heap of talents and pulled out one of the utmost.
It will be Djokovic, supernatural problem solver, vs. Kyrgios, super-loud creator of problems. You can see the emotional outbursts from here.
Final arrangements came when Djokovic, in the lone semifinal of Friday, figured out himself and Cameron Norrie as he figures out over and over himself and whoever’s over there. Just as he trailed in the quarterfinals to Jannik Sinner here, in the final to Matteo Berrettini last year, in the 2021 French final with Stefanos Tsitsipas and on and on, he told his nerves to cut it out and produced his usual array of stunning shots and won, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, against a player ranked 12th on Earth.
Out of his 68 Grand Slam tournaments, he has wrung 32 appearances in finals.
“I mean, every match, every Grand Slam that I get to play at this stage of my career,” the 35-year-old said, “there is a lot on the line.”
This time, the line will waggle.