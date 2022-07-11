Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos’ new ownership group

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Condoleezza Rice, the former U.S. secretary of state who has been linked in the past to a variety of potential NFL roles, is joining the incoming ownership group of the Denver Broncos led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, the team’s new owners announced Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group,” Walton said in a statement released by the Broncos. “A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better.”

Rice, 67, is the director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. She previously had been mentioned as an NFL commissioner candidate and once was linked to the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job, speculation that she and the team quickly dismissed. She was also an inaugural member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

“Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization,” Walton said.

Rice was not available to comment. The amount of her investment in the franchise was not disclosed.

She became the first Black woman to serve as secretary of state when she succeeded Colin Powell in January 2005. She served until January 2009.

Walton’s group agreed in June to purchase the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust for $4.65 billion, according to a person familiar with the sale agreement. The deal remains subject to final approval by fellow NFL team owners.

Walton announced when the deal was struck that Mellody Hobson, the co-CEO of Ariel Investments, had agreed to join his ownership group. Hobson, who is Black, also is the chair of the board of the Starbucks Corporation and a director of JPMorgan Chase.

NFL owners approved a resolution in March endorsing diversity in franchise ownership.

