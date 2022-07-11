Former U.S. Olympic volleyball player injured in L.A. street attack

A former U.S. Olympic volleyball player was left injured after being attacked in downtown Los Angeles Friday, according to videos posted to her social media.
“Before I knew it, a big metal bolt pipe hit me in my face,” Glass said. “It happened so fast. He literally flung it from the street.”
The 37-year-old former athlete and model won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as part of the U.S. indoor volleyball team. Glass suffered multiple facial fractures and a severe black eye. She said that her vision is likely to make a full recovery.
After describing her experience, Glass cautioned that other pedestrians should “keep their head on a swivel.”
“You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk,” she said. “So you guys just be safe.”
Los Angeles police said they arrested a suspect, who had been restrained by bystanders until officers arrived. According to the Associated Press, the LAPD booked 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held without bail.
“I just wanted to let you guys know what happened because I knew it was going to get out and I’m getting a lot of messages,” Glass said toward the end of the two-minute video. “I love you guys so much. And just know that I’m okay.”