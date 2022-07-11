Former U.S. Olympic volleyball player injured in L.A. street attack

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former U.S. Olympic volleyball player was left injured after being attacked in downtown Los Angeles Friday, according to videos posted to her social media. Displaying gruesome facial injuries, Kim Glass recounted the details of the sudden assault in an Instagram story on Saturday. She said she was leaving lunch with a friend when a man ran toward her with something in his hand and then threw it at her.

“Before I knew it, a big metal bolt pipe hit me in my face,” Glass said. “It happened so fast. He literally flung it from the street.”

The 37-year-old former athlete and model won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as part of the U.S. indoor volleyball team. Glass suffered multiple facial fractures and a severe black eye. She said that her vision is likely to make a full recovery.

After describing her experience, Glass cautioned that other pedestrians should “keep their head on a swivel.”

“You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk,” she said. “So you guys just be safe.”

Los Angeles police said they arrested a suspect, who had been restrained by bystanders until officers arrived. According to the Associated Press, the LAPD booked 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held without bail.

“I just wanted to let you guys know what happened because I knew it was going to get out and I’m getting a lot of messages,” Glass said toward the end of the two-minute video. “I love you guys so much. And just know that I’m okay.”

