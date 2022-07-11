Lewis Hamilton urges Formula One to clamp down on abusive fans

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saying he was “disgusted and disappointed” by reports of abusive behavior among fans at the Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and other drivers urged Formula One officials to take action to back up their “We Race as One” initiative. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Someone sitting in a crowd supporting someone and receiving abuse — it’s crazy to think we are experiencing those things still in 2022 so we have to continue to do more,” Hamilton, the sport’s first and only Black driver, told reporters after his third-place finish in the race. “It just highlights it’s an issue all over and it comes down to education and, of course, ignorance. We all have to work together with our platforms to spread that positive word. …

“People should come here, should feel safe, should feel included and should be able to follow who ever it is you want to follow. It shouldn’t matter … your gender, your sexuality, the color of your skin. It should just be everyone here to have a good time.”

Advertisement

The Guardian reported on the fan behavior, citing “sexist catcalling, homophobic abuse and inappropriate touching of female fans” as well as use of the n-word.

“Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behavior at the circuit this weekend,” Hamilton said (via Twitter). “Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all. Please, if you see this happening, report it to circuit security and to @F1. We cannot sit back and allow this to continue.”

Formula One officials acknowledged that some fans were “subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the event” in a statement issued Sunday. “We have raised this with the promoter and security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents and are taking this very seriously.

Advertisement

“This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all fans should be treated with respect.”

Security had been increased Sunday and roughly 60,000 Dutch fans were on hand in Spielberg to root for Max Verstappen, the Belgian-Dutch driver who finished second to Charles Leclerc and leads him by 38 points in the standings. Versteppen called for closer monitoring of alcohol consumption by security personnel.

“I think one thing can be improved, maybe with security around places, you know, to keep people more in check,” Verstappen, the reigning F1 champion, said (via the BBC). “And also don’t forget, it’s not an excuse, but of course, they watch the races and then they go back and party and have fun and drink alcohol. And sometimes when you drink alcohol, you can do stupid things. I don’t say this as an excuse but also these things can be regulated.”

Advertisement

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the team was “shocked to hear that there have been some incidents of abusive behavior in the grandstands and the fan parks. … We value inclusion and want a safe space for fans to enjoy our sport.”

Ferrari’s Leclerc called on fans to report any incidents of harassment, saying they “should act and do something. If we manage to find these people we need to take hard action, they shouldn’t be allowed to be anywhere close to our sport.”

Verstappen said he had “read a few shocking things that are clearly not okay. I should not even need to say this, it should be a general understanding that these things shouldn’t happen.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes team brought one woman to their garage for her safety after she contacted them on Twitter, accusing “five Dutch Max fans” according to the Guardian, of lifting “up my dress and when I confronted them they said that no Hamilton fan deserves any respect at all.”

Advertisement

Toto Wolff, Hamilton’s team principal at Mercedes, bluntly called for bold action by Formula One and for fans to just stay away, confirming that a woman had been brought to the team garage. “We just need to target these guys and pick them out,” he said. “This is what Formula One has said and we have said and that you need to report to the security if you can. And whoever reads my sentence: stay away, we don’t want you if you are part of that group. F--- off.”

Hamilton wants the sport to move beyond its “We Race as One” slogan of inclusivity. “It’s time for action. ’We race as one’ was all well and good, but it was just words, it didn’t do anything,” he said. “There was no funding toward anything, there was no program to actually create change and spark that conversation. We need to utilize our platforms. We have to step up and actually start actioning some of the things we are saying. Saying it is ‘unacceptable’ is not enough.”

GiftOutline Gift Article