For the second straight year, Shohei Ohtani is a two-way all-star

Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani made history last year by becoming the first player named an all-star as both a pitcher and a hitter. Now he’s making that feat the norm. Ohtani was again selected as an American League representative in both roles for this year’s All-Star Game, set for July 19 at Dodger Stadium. Fans voted Friday for the 28-year-old to start at designated hitter, and MLB selected him Sunday as a pitcher.

“I think it’s awesome,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin told reporters in Baltimore on Sunday. “This game is about the big stage and everybody being able to see the best players in our game, and he certainly is on both sides of the ball. Seeing him get an inning on the mound and then watching him hit, I think that’s what all fans want to see.

“We get to see it every day. We kind of get spoiled. I know being on the West Coast, East Coast fans don’t get to see it too often. For them to be able to tune in and see both sides of Shohei is pretty special for everybody.”

The unanimous AL MVP last year, Ohtani is enjoying another dominant season. The Japanese star, who throws with his right arm and bats left-handed, is 8-4 with a 2.44 ERA, 111 strikeouts and 20 walks in 81 innings over 14 starts.

Ohtani has won his past five starts while recording an 0.27 ERA. He is also one of six pitchers since 1913 to go 4-0 with no earned runs and at least 40 strikeouts in a four-start span. At the plate, Ohtani has hit .299 with eight home runs and 22 RBI in his past 27 games.

In the Angels’ 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, Ohtani became the first player to strike out 10 batters, drive in two runs and steal a base in the same game since the RBI became an official statistic in 1920, per ESPN. Five of the Angels’ 11 wins since June 3 have come with Ohtani on the mound.

Ohtani has yet to decide if he’ll participate in the Home Run Derby on July 18. It’s also unclear whether he’ll be the AL’s starting pitcher; Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan and Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander also will contend for that role.

In the first stage of the all-star fan voting process for hitters, Ohtani finished second to Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. When the players went head-to-head in the second stage, Ohtani received the most votes to earn the starting nod.

Ohtani is the second Japanese player to start multiple All-Star Games, following 10-time all-star Ichiro Suzuki.

“It’s a huge honor, and I would like to give it my best for all the people that voted and support me,” Ohtani said in a statement.

After injuries limited Ohtani in his first three MLB seasons, he has played all but three of the Angels’ 87 games this year.

“I’m never worried about anything he’s going to do physically,” Nevin said. “He’s very mindful of what is good and bad for his body.”

