The time is now for the Mystics to start their push for the title

Ariel Atkins produced a subtle smirk as she sat courtside inside Crypto.com Arena and talked about the next month of Mystics basketball. This is the stretch the team has been talking about all season while dealing with inconsistency, but it still sits in the No. 5 playoff slot coming out of the all-star break.

Everything the team hopes to accomplish is still in front of it. The Mystics were 14-10 and just three games back of the first-place Chicago Sky (16-6) ahead of Tuesday’s game at Los Angeles, which was scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. The schedule is favorable with just 12 games remaining and it offers both challenge and opportunity. Four of those games are against teams — Seattle, Las Vegas, Chicago — higher up in the standings. There’s a chance to move up and also make an impression against potential playoff opponents.

Seven of the last 10 games are at home.

“We know that our destiny is in our own hands,” Atkins said. “We get to either take them down or put a little thought in their mind of, like, ‘Dang, we might have to see them in the playoffs.’

“You just want to make people hate when you have to come to their gym or hate when they have to come to you. That’s kind of like the psychological part of the game. I just want you to know every time you see our jersey that you’re going to have a hard life that night.”

Coach Mike Thibault has pointed to this stretch since training camp. He knew there would be ebbs and flows with players in and out of the lineup early and then needing time to play together after the absences lessened. The goal was to peak heading into playoffs.

The biggest need, Thibault said, is similar to what the team has needed the last two months — consistency. He specifically pointed to rebounding, transition defense and free throw shooting as areas that have been up and down. The Mystics lead the WNBA in points per game allowed and have formed a defensive identity that starts with perimeter harassment from Atkins, Natasha Cloud and Alysha Clark. Atlanta Dream Coach Tanisha Wright recently talked about the difficulty Washington’s perimeter defense presents, and three-time all star Kayla McBride of the Minnesota Lynx recently tweeted, “I wish I could explain to y’all what sucks about the clark, cloud, atkins combo but you gotta go thru it to understand... literally.” McBride ended the tweet with the hashtag that read: “I just wanna take an open shot.”

“It’s in our lap to take care of it,” Thibault said. “Here’s where we are and here’s where we can be. Lock in on the little things.”

One thing that will help with that consistency is having Elena Delle Donne for a higher percentage of games than before the break. She played 15 of 24 games and averaged a team-high 16 points to go along with 6.1 rebounds as the team was cautious with her surgically repaired back. The offense has run much smoother with the two-time MVP in the lineup as she forces mismatches and double teams that create creases in opposing defenses and open shots for teammates. She is scheduled to play Tuesday in Los Angeles, Thursday in Phoenix and at home against Minnesota on Sunday. After that, the Mystics are scheduled to play one game over a 10-day span. That’s good for Delle Donne’s back and provides for some rest and practice time that was rare before the all-star break.

Delle Donne wants the team to focus on communication and offensive pace as the season closes. There is some comfort in being a veteran team that has the experience of winning a championship, but the group isn’t taking that for granted.

Cloud has repeated throughout the summer that they need to stop talking about being a championship team and play like it.

“It’s really important to keep building and getting better each game,” Delle Donne said. “I think we’re in a great position. Obviously, we have to show it now.

“But we’ve got really great leadership among a big group of vets. A lot of us have been here before and we know the importance of getting better in games and practices because it’s still such a fast season, but I feel good about where we’re at.”

Outside of those four games against teams ahead of the Mystics in the standings, Washington still has to face those fighting for their playoff lives. That starts Tuesday night against the Sparks, who enter the game in the No. 7 playoff slot, and includes five games against teams trailing the Mystics in the standings that are either in the top eight or within a half game.

Washington went into the break with wins in three of its past four games and hopes that momentum will continue on the other side as it truly starts a push toward a championship run.

