Capitals sign goaltender Darcy Kuemper as NHL free agency begins

The Washington Capitals signed goaltender Darcy Kuemper to a five-year, $26.25 million deal Wednesday, filling a glaring need with a Stanley Cup champion on the first day of NHL free agency. Kuemper, who helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup this June, posted a 2.54 goals against average and a .921 save percentage in the regular season. The 32-year-old suffered an eye injury in the Western Conference finals but returned to backstop the Avalanche in the finals.

Colorado wanted to re-sign Kuemper but his price tag was too high for the Avalanche, which prioritized signing a handful of free agents to keep its core intact.

“Darcy is an established starting netminder who proved that he can win on the game’s biggest stage, and we are excited to welcome him to Washington,” Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. “We feel this signing will provide our team confidence and stability in net.”

Washington also signed backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren, on a three-year, $3.3 million deal on Wednesday. Lindgren played in five NHL games last season with the St. Louis Blues and went 5-0-0 with a 1.22 goals against average and a .958 save percentage. He spent the majority of the season with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

The Capitals were on the lookout for not one but two goaltenders through free agency. They traded Vitek Vanecek to New Jersey last week and elected to not extend a qualifying offer to goaltender Ilya Samsonov on Monday.

The Samsonov decision came as a bit of a surprise. MacLellan spoke with reporters last week and was adamant that Washington planned give Samsonov a qualifying offer.

Instead, Samsonov, 25, hit the open market Wednesday and signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He appears likely to back up Matt Murray in Toronto.

As a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, the Capitals believed Samsonov may have seen his 2022-23 salary jump into the range of $3 million to $3.5 million had the team tendered a qualifying offer. That was more than Washington wanted to spend on Samsonov in a backup role.

The goalie market was rapidly changing early Wednesday, with Jack Campbell signing with the Edmonton Oilers on a five-year, $5 million deal. Campbell was connected to the Capitals over the last few weeks but Washington was focused on Kuemper.

Washington could also go after another forward in free agency. Winger Tom Wilson and center Nicklas Backstrom are all but certain to start the season on long-term injured reserve, and winger Carl Hagelin, who had eye surgery in March, could join them.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

