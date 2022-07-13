As Wayne Rooney looks on, D.C. United rallies for home draw with Columbus

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If not for D.C. United’s hiring of Coach Wayne Rooney this week — a jolt not felt at Buzzard Point since D.C. United’s signing of striker Wayne Rooney four years ago — Audi Field surely would have been a miserable place to visit Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A home team in deep trouble had plunged to fresh depths in its previous match, and with one victory over two months, hope was fading and fan anger rising.

Rooney’s appointment, though, seemed to dull the fury. And although the players were the same and interim coach Chad Ashton remains in charge until Rooney acquires a work visa, there was a slice of optimism in the crowd of 10,128 amid a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew.

United (5-10-3) showed marked improvement since its 7-0 debacle at Philadelphia on Friday, recovering from two second-half deficits and drawing level on Ola Kamara’s equalizer in stoppage time.

“To go down twice and show character and show fight, especially coming off the last performance, is fantastic,” Ashton said. “Great to see the response from the team.”

Rooney watched the match from the front row of a third-level suite, joined by chief executive Jason Levien and team officials. He worked with Ashton in setting a game plan and spoke to the team before the game and after.

“We were working on things that he wants,” captain Steven Birnbaum said. “There’s going to be mistakes that are going to be made, but it’s about how do we respond to them and how do we fix them?”

Since agreeing to coach, Rooney also has been looking to make roster improvements. He has been working with the front office in adding names to United’s wish list for the international transfer window, which closes Aug. 4.

Earlier Wednesday, Rooney spoke to Uruguayan superstar Luis Suárez, a person close to the situation said. Rooney, however, seems more focused on players younger than the 35-year-old striker, who is a free agent most recently with Atlético Madrid.

With Rooney’s name carrying weight in the marketplace, the club is aiming to fill two high-salary designated player slots. Trade talks are also simmering.

Although the absence of a work visa prevents Rooney from officially taking charge, he is allowed to serve as a consultant. So he does have a say on how United goes about preparing for matches.

“He can basically give his information to the coaching staff, and then the coaching staff is taking the information to the players,” Ashton said. “The guys took it in and understood it. It was impressive for the first time out.”

When Rooney receives his visa in a few weeks, Ashton is expected to return to his assistant’s role.

“Chad has been a great servant, a great soldier for the club,” said Dave Kasper, United’s president of soccer operations. “He understood [the coaching move]. He was handed a pretty tough deck.”

In perhaps a hint of Rooney’s approach, United came out in a four-man back line instead of its usual three-man formation. There was one striker instead of two, and Jackson Hopkins, an 18-year-old homegrown midfielder, was impressive in his second career start.

United created ample opportunities in the first half but failed to cash in.

United paid the price for those missed opportunities, falling behind in the 62nd minute on a splendid finish from the top of the box by Cucho Hernández, a summer signing and halftime sub.

Taxi Fountas made amends for a missed penalty kick by scoring in the 80th, one-timing Nigel Robertha’s cross to the near side for his 10th goal in 12 games. A minute later, though, Lucas Zelarayán lifted a cross deep into the box for Hernández’s diving header to the near corner.

In the dying moments, Fountas drove a low ball into the six-yard box. Two deflections later, Kamara poked it into the net for his seventh goal.

Here’s what else to know about D.C. United’s draw:

Seek cover

Audi Field officials are finalizing plans to complete the roof over the east and west stands this winter, people familiar with the organization said. Since the stadium opened in 2018, the overhangs have not fully covered sideline seats, leading to complaints from many fans.

There are no plans at the moment to erect roofs over the north and south ends.

Additional premium seating and hospitality areas are also in the works. The project is expected to cost between $10 million and $12 million, one person said.

Guediri added

D.C. upgraded the contract of Loudoun United left back Sami Guediri to MLS status for the rest of the season, adding depth after Brad Smith tore an ACL last week. Guediri, 24, had appeared in three MLS matches (two starts) while on loan from second-division Loudoun.

Availability issues

Moses Nyeman, an 18-year-old homegrown midfielder, was in uniform for the first time since March 19. He had been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Wing back Julian Gressel suffered an unspecified leg injury Tuesday and wasn’t available. Midfielder Russell Canouse (thigh) missed his third consecutive match. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid (hand) is out for two to three months.

Chilean attacker Martín Rodríguez, who signed June 23, remained unavailable because of work visa issues.

Busy stretch

United will visit Minnesota on Saturday, ending a stretch of four matches in 13 days. The next home appearance is next Wednesday for a friendly against Bayern Munich, which, as part of Bundesliga preparations, also will face Manchester City on July 23 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

