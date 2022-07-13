Juan Soto stays hot, Josiah Gray struggles as Nats drop opener to Mariners

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two month-long trends continued Wednesday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader at Nationals Park: Juan Soto’s scorching-hot bat and Washington’s downward spiral. The Seattle Mariners’ 6-4 win included Soto reaching base four times — with a late three-run homer — as his team dropped to 1-10 in July.

Soto finished 1 for 2 with three walks. His ninth-inning blast into the visitors’ bullpen in left field pushed his average to .245. The homer was his 18th.

But the Nationals’ offense as a whole fell behind in counts, regularly chased pitches outside the strike zone and consistently failed to take advantage of scoring opportunities, stranding nine on the base paths.

“Our offense today, we stranded too many runners on base,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “We got to start driving in some runs and once we do that we’ll be fine.”

Soto, who homered for the third time in four games, is batting .462 for the month (12 for 26). His approach for most of this month has been taking the ball to the opposite field. He has repeatedly said that when he sprays the ball to left, he knows good things are coming.

But the Mariners (46-42) were very careful pitching to him, just as many teams have been with the young star this season. They walked him in the first, fifth and seventh, forcing the rest of the Nationals’ lineup to beat them. And Washington didn’t.

The Nationals (30-59) had the bases loaded with no out in the fifth inning, trailing 5-0, with Seattle starter Chris Flexen going through the order for a third time. Luis García brought a run in with a sacrifice fly, chasing an 0-2 pitch high in the strike zone to do so. Josh Bell bounced out to shortstop on a ball that was high because he had to protect the strike zone after falling behind in the count. Soto was intentionally walked and Nelson Cruz chased a slider that was well outside of the zone to end the inning.

The Nationals stranded put runners on second and third with one out in the sixth but failed to score. In the seventh, after Soto walked and Cruz doubled, Soto was caught in a rundown after straying too far off third, ending the inning.

“At the end of the day, it feels more terrible when I hit the ball because you know the things that happened on the base paths and everything and you can see how close the game would be,” Soto said.

Still, Soto’s resurgence has been a bright spot for the Nationals. The team has scored four runs or fewer in every game in July, a major reason they have lost 10 of 11.

“We’re pressing trying to score runs,” Martinez said. “Once again, we fall behind early and everybody’s trying to do too much. . . . Don’t try to drive in three or four, just try to drive in one.”

How was Josiah Gray’s outing Tuesday? Not good. Gray labored through five innings and allowed five runs. struggling to command his fastball. When he was in the strike zone, his pitches regularly caught too much of the plate. He allowed three home runs.

The first batter he faced set the tone — he missed his first four far outside of the strike zone against J.P. Crawford, drawing shocked reactions from the crowd. One pitch went past Keibert Ruiz, hitting the backstop.

Three batters later, Gray threw a fastball right down the middle that Eugenio Suárez launched into the left field seats that landed a few rows short of the concourse to push the Mariners ahead, 3-0.

In the first inning, 12 of Gray’s 22 pitches were fastballs. Over the next two innings, he threw four, relying primarily on his slider and curveball. That plan worked well until the fourth inning when he allowed a solo homer on a slider to Jesse Winker. Then, he threw his first change-up of the game two batters later to Adam Frazier — Frazier sent it into the Nationals’ bullpen as Gray watched with his hands on his hips.

Hunter Harvey, Mason Thompson and Cory Abbott finished the game. Harvey pitched a clean sixth inning in his first outing in the majors since April 20. Abbott pitched two innings, his only blemish being a solo shot to Cal Raleigh in the ninth.

What roster move was made after the first game? Tanner Rainey was placed on the 60-day injured list with a UCL sprain, an injury that typically leads to Tommy John surgery. Tyler Clippard, a two-time all-star with the Nationals who played with the team from 2008 to 2014, was recalled to fill his spot.

Rainey has been the team’s closer, recording 12 saves while posting a 3.30 ERA and 1-3 record. His last outing was Sunday, when he went a season-high two innings. Clippard has a 2.48 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings for Class AAA Rochester.

