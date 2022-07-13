The U.S. women’s national team is (finally) coming to Audi Field

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will finally make its Audi Field debut Sept. 6 for a friendly against Nigeria, organizers confirmed this week. The U.S. Soccer Federation and stadium officials had engaged in negotiations several times in recent years to bring the top-ranked U.S. squad to the 20,000-capacity stadium, which opened in July 2018.

The most recent time the Americans played in the District was March 2017 at RFK Stadium for a 3-0 defeat to France in the SheBelieves Cup. Audi Field, home to MLS’s D.C. United and the NWSL’s Washington Spirit, hosted two U.S. men’s matches in 2019.

“I’ve visited several times for NWSL games and [it’s] a fantastic venue for our team to play in front of our home fans,” U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

The match falls during a FIFA international window, when the NWSL doesn’t have any games scheduled and European clubs are off. The U.S. team will also play Nigeria on Sept. 3 at a venue to be announced Wednesday.

The matches against Nigeria are the start of six friendlies in a 2½-month stretch as the U.S. team ramps up preparations for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

It also will play two games in October and two at home in November. Venues and opponents have not been finalized.

The match at Audi Field figures to showcase many Spirit players. Seven were named to the U.S. squad for the Concacaf W Championship, which is taking place this month in Monterrey, Mexico. The Americans clinched a World Cup berth Thursday and advanced to the tournament semifinals Monday.

Before losing to France five years ago, they had won all nine appearances at RFK Stadium.

Nigeria, ranked 39th by FIFA, is seeking to qualify for its ninth consecutive World Cup this week at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Super Falcons, coached by University of Pittsburgh women’s coach Randy Waldrum, have lost all six meetings against the United States, including four at World Cups.

The U.S.-Nigeria match caps a busy stretch at Audi Field that includes an MLS game between United and the Colorado Rapids on Sept. 4 and an NCAA men’s game between Maryland and Virginia on Sept. 5.

Tickets for the U.S. game will go on sale to those who are registered with a U.S. soccer fan group beginning July 25. The general sale starts Aug 1.

