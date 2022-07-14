Pacers to extend offer to Deandre Ayton, complicating Suns’ Kevin Durant pursuit

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Indiana Pacers agreed to sign restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton to a maximum offer sheet, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Thursday, in a move that could complicate the Phoenix Suns’ hopes of trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Indiana, which is constructing a young core around guards Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, will sign Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet, ESPN.com first reported.

Once Ayton officially signs the offer sheet, the Suns will have two days to decide whether to retain Ayton by matching Indiana’s offer or to let him go. Per league rules, Phoenix would not be able to trade Ayton until Jan. 15 if it elects to match the offer. Earlier this month, the Suns lost veteran center JaVale McGee, who signed a three-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

As the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, the 23-year-old Ayton was this summer’s highest-profile restricted free agent. After handing out big contracts to Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges, Phoenix opted to let Ayton enter restricted free agency while his fellow draft classmates like Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Jaren Jackson Jr. all signed lucrative extensions.

The athletic fourth-year center responded by averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 points per game, but his campaign ended on a sour note when he was benched down the stretch of Game 7 during a second-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks following a disagreement with Coach Monty Williams.

Ayton and Bridges, a talented two-way wing, were viewed as possible centerpieces in a deal for Durant, who has reportedly targeted Phoenix and the Miami Heat as his top destinations in a trade. Without Ayton, it’s unclear whether the Suns will be able to construct a package of players and picks that is suitable to the Nets while still remaining among the league’s top title contenders.

The rebuilding Pacers traded all-star center Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings in February, and they parted with veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon in a deal with the Boston Celtics earlier this month. To sign Ayton, Indiana will probably need to execute a salary cap-clearing trade.

