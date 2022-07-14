MLB agent sues Doug Gottlieb over Freddie Freeman tweet

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baseball agent Casey Close is suing radio personality Doug Gottlieb for libel, according to court documents obtained by ESPN on Thursday, providing the latest twist in a weeks-long saga involving the agent and Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It stems from Freeman’s offseason decision to leave the Atlanta Braves, the only team he had played for in 12 MLB seasons, to join the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million free agent contract. The deal turned heads because of Freeman’s history with the Braves and his importance to their 2021 World Series run.

Close, one of the biggest agents in the game and a part of Freeman’s team at Excel Sports Management, reportedly engaged in a long negotiation with the Braves that ended with Atlanta going in a different direction. On March 15, with Freeman still on the open market, Atlanta traded for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson and quickly signed him to an eight-year, $168 million contract extension. Two days later, Freeman joined the Dodgers.

Both players settled into their new roles as the season began and both the Dodgers and Braves started strong. It wasn’t until late June, when the two teams met for a three-game series in Atlanta, that issues arose.

Freeman, making his first appearance in Atlanta as a visiting player, was visibly emotional throughout the opening game of the Braves series. Four days later, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that Freeman had parted ways with Close and Excel. Olney also stated that those close to Freeman believed “his weekend-long emotion was tied, to some degree, to lingering anger and sadness that his negotiations concluded with him playing with a team other than the club that initially drafted him.”

In the aftermath of Olney’s reporting, Gottlieb — a Fox Sports Radio host and former college basketball star — sent a viral tweet that tied everything together, claiming that Close never told Freeman about the Braves’ final offer and Freeman was unaware until visiting Atlanta. When he was told, Gottlieb said, Freeman fired Close.

Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) June 29, 2022

The next day, Close issued a statement through Excel stating that the Braves were responsible for creating a “false narrative” around Freeman’s departure.

“I will not stand by as the circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman’s departure are mischaracterized,” Close said.

A statement on behalf of Casey Close: pic.twitter.com/HMRH6EhQOk — excel sports (@excelsm) June 30, 2022

The agent also spoke to Sports Illustrated about Gottlieb’s tweet.

“There is no truth whatsoever to what Doug Gottlieb recklessly tweeted, and I would testify to that under oath,” Close said. “We are currently evaluating all legal options in this matter.”

Now, a legal option has been chosen as Close and Excel are suing Gottlieb for libel. The complaint filed Thursday claims that Gottlieb’s tweet damaged the plaintiffs’ names, businesses and reputations, and that “Close has received death threats from people believed to be Atlanta Braves fans.”

“Plaintiffs have been damaged in an amount to be determined at trial but estimated to be tens of millions of dollars,” the document reads.

Freeman has not commented publicly on the matter. In a statement to ESPN, Close claimed this lawsuit was an attempt to correct any misconceptions.

“The Complaint sets the record straight as to what occurred during the negotiations with the Atlanta Braves,” he said.

