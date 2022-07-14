Luis García isn’t the most patient hitter. The Nats are okay with that.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Luis García leaned far back in the rolling chair at his locker, looking ready for a midmorning nap Wednesday. But instead of closing his eyes, he grinned, considering how to answer if batting leadoff might make him more patient at the plate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He entered Wednesday’s doubleheader swinging at 58.2 percent of pitches, tied for 15th highest among players with at least 100 plate appearances. His swing rate on pitches outside of the zone, 47.2 percent, ranked fifth. So his response, however coy, was really no surprise.

“For me, it’s pretty simple,” García said. “I just love to swing.”

García is not the archetype of a leadoff hitter. Sure, he often batted first in the lower rungs of the minors. But up here, clubs often desire speed, plate discipline and someone who works long at-bats, helping his teammates see pitches before their first crack at a starter. García digs in with the intention of making early contact. The 22-year-old does not discriminate between pitches in the strike zone or close to it. Take two of his at-bats in a 6-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the first game of the doubleheader, his second time batting leadoff in the past three games.

Facing starter Chris Flexen in the third, García saw a change-up well outside and flicked it for an opposite-field single against the shift. In the fifth, with none down and the bases loaded, Flexen threw an 0-2 fastball above the zone and García pounced. The result was a sacrifice fly to center for the Nationals’ first run. Here was the plus side of a double-edged tool.

On one hand, García can reach pitches inside, outside, low and high, making him effective with two strikes and when a runner is on third with less than two outs. On the other, the Nationals sometimes want him to save his contact for better pitches, not ones he can simply get his bat on to put in play. Through six weeks as Washington’s starting shortstop, García has a .302 average and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .742. At the plate, averting attention from his still-shaky defense, he has been a bright spot in a mostly dim year.

“I’m not looking for him to walk,” said Manager Dave Martinez, who moved García to leadoff with the hope that he sees fastballs in front of Josh Bell and Juan Soto. But in the ninth inning of the second game Wednesday, García was ahead 3-0 and fouled off an outside fastball. If he took the pitch, he would have walked and been on first base as the tying run with one out. Instead, he took the next pitch, a called strike, then whiffed on a slider in a 2-1 loss. There was the down side.

“That’ll come eventually,” Martinez continued. “For him, he’s got to be aggressive and try to be aggressive in the strike zone. ... But any time the ball is up he can cover a lot, and that’s what we’re really trying to get him to understand.”

The message there: Chase a bit less on pitches in, out or under the strike zone. If the pitch is high, though, the coaches want García to let it rip. A perfect example was García singling on Matt Brash’s 98-mph fastball, a shoulder-high pitch, in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s nightcap.

For that game, Martinez slid García to fifth in the order. Since being promoted June 1, he has batted first (two times), fifth (10), sixth (six), seventh (seven), eighth (nine) and ninth (four). But echoing his manager, García seemed uninterested in changing his approach for where he hits. And those old-school norms shouldn’t matter if they don’t to his team.

“Ever since I was a little kid, my dad told me you go to the plate to hit, not to walk or look at pitches,” García said. “Obviously there are some pitches that are not for me. But I feel like a lot of them are.”

