Return of Aníbal Sánchez does little to stop Nationals’ July swoon

Aníbal Sánchez still has a few tricks in his 38-year-old arm. On Thursday night, in his first major league appearance in nearly two years, he threw a 60-mph something and froze Ronald Acuña Jr. with a cutter for a called strike three. A few change-ups did float like a butterfly of a distant past. And outside of a pair of two-run homers, Sánchez had a run of retiring 11 of 12 batters, giving the Washington Nationals a shot to beat the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Ultimately, they did not do that and lost, 5-4, dropping to 1-12 in July. It was the Nationals’ seventh straight loss.

In the first, Sánchez walked Acuña, the Braves’ leadoff hitter, before Dansby Swanson rocked a change-up to the left field seats. Then with two down in the fifth, in a 3-2 count against Michael Harris II, in a matchup that lasted 10 pitches — a ninth of Sánchez’s total — he threw a high sinker that Harris swatted out to right.

One of the few remaining members of the Nationals’ World Series team, Sánchez last pitched on big league mound in September 2020. He didn’t pitch in 2021, signed a minor league deal in March and spent the past three and a half months sidelined by a cervical nerve impingement in his neck, an injury sustained by sleeping wrong on the team’s charter flight back from spring training. His final line in five innings: four hits, four earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts. But watching him face the Braves (54-37), it was fair to ask why a younger, higher-upside pitcher wasn’t getting a chance.

This is a rebuild, right? Or to use General Manager Mike Rizzo’s preferred word, it’s a “reboot” centered on finding the club’s next core, not trotting out familiar faces for nostalgia’s sake?

That might have been a sounder take in April, back when Sánchez was first expected to join the rotation. Since, the Nationals (30-61) have cycled a few rookies through their rotation and staff. Joan Adon, 23, made 12 starts before he was demoted with a 6.95 ERA. Jackson Tetreault, 26, made six before he landed on the injured list with a stress fracture of his right scapula. And Evan Lee, 25, had four appearances before he went to the IL with a left flexor strain.

The Nationals aren’t exactly brimming with starters. Paolo Espino, a 35-year-old journeyman, moved to the rotation in early June. Josh Rogers, recovering from a left shoulder impingement, is an option to fill another hole in Sunday’s series finale. So in that sense, Sánchez’s return was well-timed.

Where did four runs come from? Between the two blasts off Sánchez, the Nationals stirred a few rallies against Braves starter Kyle Wright, who completed seven innings on 103 pitches. They even kept hitting late, too. Josh Bell belted a second-deck homer in the first. Nelson Cruz trimmed the lead to two runs with an RBI single in the eighth. But after Maikel Franco took Kenley Jansen deep in the ninth, Luis García singled, reaching as the tying run, before Bell stranded pinch-runner Victor Robles at second with a strikeout. Wright was also helped along by Harris, whose crossbody throw nailed García at home on Soto’s single in the sixth.

How did Tyler Clippard fare in his first game back with the Nationals? Facing Harris, Acuña and Swanson, Clippard worked a scoreless eighth and struck out Acuña swinging on a high change-up. And because he threw just 10 pitches, Manager Dave Martinez sent him back for the ninth, getting six outs from the 37-year-old. Clippard was recalled Wednesday after closer Tanner Rainey went to the 60-day IL with a sprained ligament in his throwing elbow.

“Stepping into the stadium again with the Curly W, it gets me a little bit, man,” he said Thursday afternoon. “It’s emotional for me. I’m happy. This is going to be a fun few months.”

How did Washington clear roster space for Sánchez? To make room on the 40-man roster, they put Stephen Strasburg on the 60-day injured list with a stress reaction in his second and third ribs (or put more plainly, continued side effects from the surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that he underwent last summer). And to make room on the 26-man roster, reliever Mason Thompson was optioned to the Class-AAA Rochester, where he recently completed a rehab assignment.

In five appearances since coming off the injured list, Thompson pitched five innings, faced 16 batters and allowed nothing but a single. But the Nationals want to be careful with the hard-throwing 24-year-old, who arrived last summer in the trade for Daniel Hudson. Explaining the move Thursday, Martinez said he wants Thompson to pitch back-to-back days with the Red Wings. Plus, more multi-inning relievers are needed as insurance for a shaky rotation.

Beyond that, though, the Nationals have to manage that, under the new collective bargaining agreement, players are limited to five minor league options after May 1. That means reliever Andrés Machado, their usual swing arm — and the guy who relieved Sánchez on Thursday — can only be sent down twice more this season before the Nationals would have to put him on waivers after an option, which would give the other 29 teams a chance to claim him. Martinez admitted that has factored into decisions. Machado, 29, had also neared a month without yielding a run before Matt Olson’s solo homer in the sixth.

