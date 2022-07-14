Open Championship live updates Tiger Woods returns to St. Andrews in search of another major title

Martin Slumbers, the head of the R&A, criticized the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, saying it was “harming the perception of our sport” and threatened to change criteria for entry into the British Open in the future.

“Professional golfers are entitled to choose where they want to play and to accept the prize money that’s offered to them. I have absolutely no issue with that at all,” Slumbers told reporters at St. Andrews, “but there is no such thing as a free lunch.”

Two LIV Golf events have been held so far and were “entirely driven by money,” Slumbers said. Forty-eight players participated in the 54-hole events in London and Portland, with $25 million in prize money and no cuts. Signing fees for some of the biggest names, like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, reportedly were $150 million or more.

“We believe it undermines the merit-based culture and spirit of open competition that makes golf so special,” Slumbers said.

The R&A will consider changes to qualifying, he added.

“Looking ahead to The Open next year, we have been asked quite frequently about banning players. Let me be very clear that’s not on our agenda,” Slumbers said. “But what is on our agenda is that we will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria for The Open. And whilst we do that every year, we absolutely reserve the right to make changes as our Open Championships Committee deems appropriate. Players have to earn their place in The Open, and that is fundamental to its ethos and its unique global appeal.”

The attitude at the tournament has been decidedly frosty toward LIV. Greg Norman, a two-time winner of the British Open and LIV Golf CEO, was asked to stay away so that he would not be a distraction. Although Norman called the decision “petty,” Tiger Woods agreed with it. “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport,” Woods said. “I believe it’s the right thing.”