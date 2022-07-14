Open Championship live updates Tiger Woods returns to St. Andrews in search of another major title

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Just 17 brisk years ago, a golf coach at the far end of a driving range in Glendale, Calif., saw an 8-year-old boy and his parents making the trek toward him. The kid hauled his golf bag in that adorably disproportionate way kids haul golf bags. The parents had an earnest question that went something like: Hey, would you mind working with our son? He has done some group classes, but we understand you work with some very good junior golfers.
Across the ensuing decade came this routine picture: boy, coach and father squished in a cart during weekly lessons at a par-3, nine-hole course with underrated teaching terrain, all while the father suggested nothing, interfered never and studied always — surely among the best sports parents in the checkered history of sports parents. “It’s like he was there as a support system, which I found very refreshing,” the coach said in Los Angeles in May.
On to now, not so long since then, and Collin Morikawa comes to the 150th British Open as the defending champion, his pristine, rugged, closing 66 having clinched matters last year down in England at Royal St. George’s. He comes as a two-time major winner at 25 who won the PGA Championship and British Open on his first tries. He comes as a player whose relationship with pressure has drawn praise from golf intellectuals as the best since Tiger Woods. He comes as a player so good that an “off” year spent flummoxed about the shapes of his shots also includes six top-five finishes, including the Masters and the U.S. Open. All people should have such off years.