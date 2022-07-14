The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Open Championship live updates Tiger Woods returns to St. Andrews in search of another major title

Tiger Woods is back at St. Andrews, where he has won two British Opens. (Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Updated July 14, 2022 at 9:51 a.m. EDT|Published July 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

After sitting out last month’s U.S. Open to rest his ailing, surgically repaired lower right leg, Tiger Woods is back at a major championship, vying for his fourth British Open title and third at St. Andrews, known as the “home of golf.”

This is 30th edition of the British Open played at the Old Course in Scotland, where Woods won in 2000 and 2005. He has stressed the importance of making this appearance St. Andrews, noting that he may not be able to make it back when the tournament next returns to the Old Course.

Woods has had a quiet year inside the ropes as he’s made his way back from a devastating car crash in February 2021. The 46-year-old finished 47th at the Masters in April and withdrew from the PGA Championship after three rounds in May before skipping the U.S. Open.

Follow along for live updates on Woods’s first round and all the other happenings at St. Andrews.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 British Open

What you need to know

  • Woods had some harsh words at his Tuesday news conference for the breakaway, Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series and its CEO, Greg Norman. “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interest of our game, ” Woods said.
  • Rory McIlroy, the 2014 British Open champion, entered the tournament as the favorite to win. American Xander Schauffele, who has never won a major but captured last week’s Scottish Open, had the second-lowest odds, according to DraftKings.
  • The first two rounds of the British Open will be broadcast on USA Network until 3 p.m. Eastern time, and will stream on Peacock from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. The weather forecast calls for highs in the mid-60s, with a chance of a few of showers developing later in the afternoon, and winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.
