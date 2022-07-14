USWNT tops Costa Rica to reach Concacaf final, close in on Olympic berth

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. women’s national soccer team on Thursday moved within one victory of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics, defeating another badly outmatched opponent at the Concacaf W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The two-time reigning World Cup champions needed more than a half-hour to go ahead of Costa Rica, but after Washington Spirit defender Emily Sonnett scored the first goal of her 69-game international career, the Americans were on their way to a 3-0 semifinal victory.

Mallory Pugh added a goal before halftime, and the Spirit’s Ashley Sanchez scored in second-half stoppage time.

On Monday, the top-ranked United States will face the winner of Thursday’s late game between No. 6 Canada and No. 51 Jamaica for a place in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Costa Rica will play in the third-place game Monday.

Concacaf will award a second Olympic berth next year, when the second- and third-place teams from this tournament meet in a two-leg playoff.

All four semifinalists qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Panama and Haiti will compete in a 10-team international playoff early next year for three World Cup slots.

The United States has beaten Costa Rica in 17 all-time meetings by a 90-2 margin. Its all-time record against the first four opponents in this tournament is 70-1-1 with a 342-17 goal differential.

Despite the breezy victory, the Americans were not at the top of their game much of the night.

“We made too many technical errors,” Coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “Too many for the players that were on the field because we know they’re technical. … For some reason, we made a little too many [mistakes], and that’s something that we’re going to look into to see what it is — mental preparation or physical preparation. Whatever it is, we’re going to have to fix it for the next game.”

The United States squandered abundant opportunities throughout the match, most notably in the first half by veteran striker Alex Morgan.

The breakthrough came in the 34th minute off a scramble from close range after a corner kick. Lindsey Horan’s bid hit the post and caromed in the six-yard box. Sonnett, a 28-year-old defender who starred at the University of Virginia, twice poked at the ball and scored her first goal since making her national team debut in 2015 and first in any competition since 2019, when she played for the Portland Thorns.

On Monday, she was involved in the sequence that led to Kristie Mewis’s 89th-minute winner against Mexico in the group-stage finale.

Sonnett started because Emily Fox, Andonovski’s first-choice left back, remains in covid protocols and missed her second consecutive match.

Pugh extended the lead in first-half stoppage time by scoring her first goal of the tournament.

U.S. pressure on the ball forced a giveaway deep in Las Ticas’ end. At the top of the box, Rose Lavelle executed a back-heel pass to Pugh in stride for an eight-yard shot past goalkeeper María Bermúdez and into the far corner.

“Rose doing what Rose does best with that little flair,” Pugh said, “and I was just able to put it away.”

Throughout the second half, the lead was never in jeopardy but did not grow until the waning moments either, when the 23-year-old Sanchez, a second-half sub, smashed in a one-timer from the heart of the box for her third international goal.

Casey Murphy did not have to make any difficult saves in recording her third shutout of the tournament — and the team’s fourth. The 26-year-old, who made her national team debut in November, has not conceded a goal in seven of her eight career starts.

“It looked a little bit easy for the back line, but sometimes this is even a little bit harder because they’re only called on to defend in two or three instances,” Andonovski said. “They have to maintain 100 percent focus throughout the whole game, and they executed everything well. The fact we didn’t allow any shots or any serious opportunities speaks for their performance.”

