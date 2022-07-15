Capitals sign a pair of draft picks to entry-level contracts

Suzdalev, the 70th overall selection in this year’s NHL draft, is set to earn $775,000 in each of the first two years of his contract and $800,000 in the third as well as $82,500 in the AHL. The Swedish left wing, 18, was 10th in scoring last season in the top Swedish junior league with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 45 games.