Capitals sign a pair of draft picks to entry-level contracts

The Washington Capitals’ busy week continued with the signing of draftees Alexander Suzdalev and Ludwig Persson to three-year entry-level contracts, the team announced Friday.
The terms of Persson’s contract are identical to Suzdalev. Also a left wing, Persson, 18, recorded 61 points in 41 games in Sweden’s top junior league, ranking second overall.
The moves come on the final day of developmental camp, which concludes Friday night with a scrimmage at Capital One Arena.
The Capitals have been active since free agency opened Wednesday, most recently signing center Dylan Strome to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. Strome is in line to replace ailing Nicklas Backstrom as the second-line center. Backstrom is out indefinitely following a hip procedure.
The club began free agency by signing goalie Darcy Kuemper, addressing the most glaring area of need after allowing Ilya Samsonov, who signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs, to leave via free agency and trading Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils for two draft picks.
Kuemper, 32, signed a five-year deal worth $26.25 million after helping the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup. Washington also inked goalie Charlie Lindgren, slated to back up Kuemper, to a three-year contract for $3.3 million on Wednesday.