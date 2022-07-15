Texans reach settlements with Deshaun Watson accusers

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thirty women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct have reached settlements with Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans, of their claims and potential claims against that NFL franchise, the lawyer for the women announced Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Today all of the women who have made, or intended to make, claims against the Houston Texans organization have resolved their claims,” attorney Anthony Buzbee wrote in a statement.

Buzbee said the terms of the settlements, including the amounts paid to each woman, would remain confidential.

“I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans’ alleged role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson’s team has done so,” Buzbee said.

The Texans acknowledged the “resolution” in a statement attributed to members of the McNair family, which owns the team.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021,” the team’s statement said. “Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct.

“We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all.”

The NFL declined to comment.

The settlements between the women and the Texans come with the league, the NFL Players Association and Watson awaiting a decision by a disciplinary officer about a potential suspension of Watson.

He has denied the accusations against him and has not been charged with a crime. Buzbee previously announced settlements between Watson and 20 of the 24 women with then-active civil lawsuits pending.

Buzbee said Friday that the other four lawsuits against Watson “will continue” and added: “We hope to try them all in the spring of next year. In the mean-time we will continue to do the important work to prepare for such.”

One of Watson’s accusers filed a lawsuit last month against the Texans, alleging they had “turned a blind eye” and “enabled” Watson’s behavior. Buzbee said then he expected “many” other lawsuits to be filed against the Texans.

