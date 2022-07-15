Everton-Arsenal friendly will show how far U.S. soccer has come

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two English Premier League teams, Arsenal and Everton, will find themselves playing soccer in front of an American crowd on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore as part of a preseason tour. This weekend’s friendly matchup will be infused with the red, white and blue — one team’s past filled with American stars, the other’s future including one, and both playing in a Premier League where U.S. players and fans are becoming more common.

Before Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams were sparking bidding wars on the other side of the Atlantic, Europeans were skeptical about how good American soccer players could really be.

“Maybe 10 years ago, there was one or two (Americans) that would come over and hold their own,” said Everton captain Seamus Coleman, who’s been with the team since 2009.

As early as the 1990s, though, Everton could always be counted on to feature a steady stream of U.S. men’s national team players.

Tim Howard spent a decade with the club from 2006 to 2016 and serves as the club’s official ambassador in the United States. Though big names like Landon Donovan, Brian McBride, Joe-Max Moore and Preki made their names elsewhere, they all also had memorable moments wearing blue in Merseyside.

At a time when Americans were taboo, Everton was America’s team.

“When you hear stories about so many of the modern-day [American] Everton fans, it’s because of the time that I spent there,” Howard said at Everton’s open training in Alexandria on Thursday. “The amount of people that say, ‘I became an Everton fan because [of you]’ — that was very special to me.”

Frank Lampard, Chelsea F.C.’s all-time leading goal scorer who now manages Everton, specifically remembers the doubt that followed Donovan’s arrival at Goodison Park on loan in 2010.

“I think a lot of people in England, if I’m honest, were kind of going, ‘Oh, let’s see if he can do it in the Premier League,’” Lampard said. “And he was great.”

When asked, Lampard easily rattled off the myriad American Premier League players he remembered: Howard, John Harkes, Ian Feuer, Brad Friedel and more. But Lampard also played and managed during a changing time for Americans in Europe — they weren’t just odds and ends anymore but were blossoming into bona fide stars.

Lampard saw this change coming during a stint playing with New York City FC in MLS. Managing Chelsea before his time at Everton, Lampard also experienced firsthand U.S. soccer’s growth when he coached Pulisic, the USMNT’s biggest young star.

“I love Christian. Great kid. Great talent. It was a joy,” he said. The Chelsea legend also said that throughout the years he’s noticed something different about American players. “They all have a great application, desire, and you know what I’ve found? Politeness, a real humility. I like that. They work hard.”

Everton’s squad currently features no Americans, but Howard, Lampard and Coleman all say that the link between the United States and the Toffees is both historical and indelible.

On the other side of the pitch on Saturday will be the next up in a line of American Premier League keepers — Matt Turner, freshly signed to Arsenal from MLS’ New England Revolution. And he doesn’t want to hear anything about the American skepticism.

“They wouldn’t have brought me here if they didn’t think that I could compete,” Turner said. “So I’m going to take this preseason, every opportunity I get to step on the field, and play to the best of my ability.”

Howard said he spoke to Turner throughout the transfer process, saying he saw the same hunger and humility in him that Lampard noted of American players. Turner called Howard “a huge mentor” and said he knows he’s going to have to work for his minutes.

“Matt is no slouch,” Howard said. “He's the kind of guy who has that mentality. He wants to get in there and fight and understand what his role is and figure it out.”

Turner has his work cut out for him, as Arsenal has shown confidence in its No. 1 keeper, Aaron Ramsdale. But he’s there to compete for a starting role, just like Pulisic and Adams and Brenden Aaronson and Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen and every other American making a name for themselves in the Premier League.

And while Turner might be the only Yankee on the pitch, Saturday’s matchup before thousands of American fans is indicative of a greater trend. As Americans get better and better at football, American fans get more invested in the Premier League. The 2021-2022 season was the second-most watched Premier League campaign in the United States, according to NBC Sports.

“With the World Cup coming in 2026 to the U.S., I think it’s a really exciting time to be an American soccer player and fan,” Turner said.

But at the end of the day, there’s always that name — English Premier League. Howard knows they’ll always have something to prove.

“American players will always continue to have to prove their worth because that’s how it’s always been done,” Howard said. “And it’ll take a long, long time to change that. But slowly but surely, it’s happening.”

