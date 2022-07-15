D.C. United trading Julian Gressel to Vancouver Whitecaps

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wayne Rooney's reshaping of D.C. United's roster began with a big splash Friday, when wing back Julian Gressel was traded to the Vancouver Whitecaps for up to $900,000 in financial considerations, people familiar with the deal said.

Team officials declined to comment and Gressel did not immediately reply to a message, but a person close to the situation said MLS has approved the trade and an announcement is expected no later than Saturday.

Gressel, 28, led United in assists the past two seasons and ranked third in MLS in 2021 with 13. But under Rooney, his position is being phased out as United shifts from a three-man back line with wing backs to a four-man formation.

Rooney could have pushed him higher in the attack, where Gressel excelled with Atlanta in 2017-19, but the new boss has high hopes for Jackson Hopkins, an 18-year-old homegrown midfielder from Fredericksburg who started Wednesday in United’s first match since the coaching change.

Gressel was one of the few D.C. players during this 5-10-3 season with high trade value before the Aug. 4 deadline. With a base salary of more than $900,000, he was also third on the payroll and entering the last year of his guaranteed contract. (The team had an option in 2023.)

United will receive $400,000 in general allocation money this year, $200,000 next year and up to $300,000 depending on Gressel’s appearances, one person said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

