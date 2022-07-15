McLean’s ace found the ‘magic pill’ and is now an MLB draft prospect

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Griffin Stieg, armed with a mid-90s fastball and an effective change-up and curveball, is one of the top high school pitching prospects in the area. He got national attention as part of the Future Star Series, committed to play for Virginia Tech and was named first-team All-Met after a stellar senior year at McLean. The next big accomplishment could be having his name called in the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft, which begins Sunday.

But in 2021, as a junior, Stieg let failure get to him. Whenever he felt victimized by a bad call, a tough hop or a teammate’s error, Stieg struggled to rebound. McLean went 7-7 during a shortened season, and Stieg — though still a productive player — wasn’t reaching his potential.

“I didn’t have my best year. It was hard,” Stieg said.

So he took action. Stieg enlisted the help of a former major league player to truly focus on the mental aspect of baseball.

As a senior, Stieg’s went 9-1 on the mound with 93 strikeouts and a 0.90 ERA in 54⅔ innings. He also batted .368 with four home runs. For that he can partially thank former Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Brandon Guyer.

Since he retired from baseball in 2020, Guyer, a Herndon High and University of Virginia product, has focused on helping athletes improve their competitive mind-set.

Guyer made a speech to the athletes at McLean just before the start of last season. As he often does when addressing a group of students, he concluded the speech by holding up a wrist band he wore during the 2016 World Series and imparting a piece of knowledge: “Your thoughts determine what you want and your actions determine what you get.”

Then he waited.

Stieg — who he didn’t know at the time — ran up to Guyer to grab the wrist band. A few days after their introduction, the pair were working together.

Using the tenants he has established in his Major League Mindset program, Guyer has helped Stieg accomplish his goal to, as Stieg puts it, “stay sharp on the field and always be present, focus on the field and really give my whole attention to this atmosphere.”

Guyer says he struggled with his own mental toughness during his high school career at Herndon, but he worked at it and picked up plenty of knowledge during a pro career that spanned 10 years.

One of the foundational aspects of Stieg’s improvement comes from a meaningful breath, something Guyer calls “the magic pill.” It’s not a breath to calm the player but rather to move toward “energized tranquility.” It’s meant to use nerves as fuel to reach peak performance.

In a matchup against Washington-Liberty in May, Stieg failed to get on base in his first three at-bats, but he centered himself with a meaningful breath and got a hit in his next plate appearance. He regularly does this on the mound, too.

As Stieg helped carry McLean into the Class 6 playoffs, his teammates noticed the changes their ace made.

“He stands up there with confidence,” catcher JW Harrington said. “You can just tell that it’s 100 percent about the game. He doesn’t get in his head much.”

Stieg and Guyer now have weekly meetings, and Stieg often called Guyer following games to discuss his performance.

“I don’t even care about the results cause I know those will take care of itself,” Guyer said. “I just want to know from [him], ‘How were you with your process?’ ”

Stieg’s final performance of his high school career, against Herndon in the region semifinals, was not his finest; he was knocked out in the first inning of a 10-8 loss.

That disappointment provides another opportunity for Stieg to use the tools he has developed over the past year.

“It didn’t go how I wanted it to go,” Stieg said. “They helped me out with getting me those strategies to be able to bounce back and learn from that instead of overthink about it.”

After the high school season, Stieg worked out with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. He is one of several local high school players who could be drafted early this weekend: Gonzaga’s Nicholas Morabito and O’Connell’s Jack O’Connor are likely to be the highest selections from the D.C. area.

Stieg’s next challenge will be choosing where he will take the mound in the near future — with the pro team that drafts him or in Blacksburg, Va., to play for the Hokies.

Regardless of his path, Stieg will bring along Guyer’s teachings as his baseball career progresses. “They’re getting someone who knows how to compete and loves to compete,” Stieg said. “[Someone who] is not going to shy away from failure and is going to learn from it.”

