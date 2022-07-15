Open Championship live updates Tiger Woods’s struggles continue; Dustin Johnson surges into the lead

Thursday was a rough one for Tiger Woods in the three-time British Open winner’s return to major championship play after skipping last month’s U.S. Open.
Woods’s second round thus far has followed a more benign path, but he’s yet to make up any ground, going out at 1 over and pretty much extinguishing any chance of making the cut, which is expected to be even par or 1 under.
The Old Course was playing pretty easily for the golfers Friday morning, leading to some very low scores. Dustin Johnson, one of the more high-profile players to resign his PGA membership and join the breakaway LIV Golf tour, rocketed into the lead with a 5-under-par 67. He heads into the weekend at 9 under, one shot ahead of Thursday’s clubhouse leader Cameron Young.
Sergio Garcia, another big-name LIV player, fired a 6-under-par 66, just missing the low round of the day after Australian Adam Scott, the Masters champion in 2013 who was runner-up at the Open Championship the year before, birdied the last to wrap up with a 7-under-par 65.
Follow along for live updates on Woods’s second round, as well as a complete coverage from Friday at St. Andrews.
What you need to know