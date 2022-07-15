Open Championship live updates Tiger Woods’s struggles continue; Dustin Johnson surges into the lead

Dustin Johnson, one of the biggest names to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, has moved into the lead, wrapping up his British Open second round with a long birdie at the last. Johnson shot a 5-under-par 67 on Friday, moving himself to 9 under for the championship, one shot ahead of Thursday’s clubhouse leader Cameron Young.

After an opening bogey, Johnson tallied five birdies through 17 holes and is tied with first-round leader Cameron Young at 8 under par. Young tees off at 8:26 a.m. Eastern. Rory McIlroy, who was two strokes behind Young after the first round, gets going at 9:59 a.m.

Golfers in the a.m. wave played through some rainy conditions, which softened an Old Course that played hard and fast on Thursday. The rain appears to have moved out, and the wind is not expected to be much of a factor for the afternoon groups.

Talor Gooch, another golfer who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, sits two shots back of Johnson at 7 under; he finished his round at 3 under par. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (3 under through 16 holes for the day), Tyrrell Hatton (5 under through 16), Adam Scott (7 under 65) and Patrick Cantlay (5 under through nine holes) also are two shots behind the leaders.