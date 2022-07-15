The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Open Championship live updates Tiger Woods’s struggles continue; Dustin Johnson surges into the lead

Tiger Woods has been unable to make up any ground after Thursday's miserable first round. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By
Updated July 15, 2022 at 8:09 a.m. EDT|Published July 15, 2022 at 8:03 a.m. EDT

Thursday was a rough one for Tiger Woods in the three-time British Open winner’s return to major championship play after skipping last month’s U.S. Open.

Woods made that decision in part to ensure his readiness for this week, the 30th playing of the Open Championship at legendary St. Andrews, and the 150th overall. But his performance in the first round belied that plan, as he made a double bogey at the first hole and never recovered en route to a 6-over-par 78 and a four-way tie for 146th place. The 78 tied for his worst round ever at St. Andrews, and, as was the case earlier this year at the Masters and the PGA Championship, he looked to be in some discomfort walking the course.

View live politics updates

Woods’s second round thus far has followed a more benign path, but he’s yet to make up any ground, going out at 1 over and pretty much extinguishing any chance of making the cut, which is expected to be even par or 1 under.

The Old Course was playing pretty easily for the golfers Friday morning, leading to some very low scores. Dustin Johnson, one of the more high-profile players to resign his PGA membership and join the breakaway LIV Golf tour, rocketed into the lead with a 5-under-par 67. He heads into the weekend at 9 under, one shot ahead of Thursday’s clubhouse leader Cameron Young.

Sergio Garcia, another big-name LIV player, fired a 6-under-par 66, just missing the low round of the day after Australian Adam Scott, the Masters champion in 2013 who was runner-up at the Open Championship the year before, birdied the last to wrap up with a 7-under-par 65.

Follow along for live updates on Woods’s second round, as well as a complete coverage from Friday at St. Andrews.

The star of this British Open is ‘fiddly,’ ‘funky’ and in a peculiar mood

What you need to know

  • The 25-year-old Young, who had never even made a cut at a major until he finished third in May’s PGA Championship, begins his second round at 8:26 a.m. Eastern time. Rory McIlroy, who shot a 6 under 66 on Thursday will get his round started at 9:59 a.m.
  • Several members of the new, Saudi-backed LIV tour posted strong scores in Thursday’s first round. Americans Along with Johnson and Garcia, American Talor Gooch provided some positive representation for the LIV tour with a 3 under 69, good for a tie for second.
  • Friday’s second round will be broadcast on USA Network until 3 p.m. Eastern time, and will stream on Peacock from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. Weather conditions at St. Andrews have been calm throughout the morning and look to stay that way, with temperatures in the mid- to high-6os and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.
Loading...