Backed by a lively Baltimore crowd, Arsenal tops Everton in friendly

BALTIMORE — In the 36th minute of the Charm City Match between Arsenal and Everton on Saturday night, attacker Bukayo Saka drilled an open shot and wheeled away in celebration. Bright red smoke flooded out from the Arsenal supporters’ section, engulfing the west side of M&T Bank Stadium. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The fans in red jerseys repeated, “Arsenal! Arsenal! Arsenal!” They didn’t stop, even as the match resumed.

It was just a preseason friendly, but in a 2-0 Arsenal win, the crowd was boisterous.

Gunner fans took up most of the stadium, with Everton’s supporters largely confined to the area behind their team’s goal. With the red smoke and chants and scarves and screams, it seemed like a scene from Emirates Stadium in London.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but I think it was 40,000 supporters, 35,000 Arsenal fans,” Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta said afterward. “They really made a difference, and the boys really appreciate it.”

Everton’s fans, though less numerous, were plenty spirited, too, as they shouted and waved flags — even as Arsenal took an early lead and never looked back. It was a rare opportunity for fans from the area to watch the powerhouses from across the Atlantic. The last time Baltimore hosted a game between English Premier League teams was 2012, when Liverpool and Tottenham squared off in the same venue.

“It’s brilliant for us to come and get that atmosphere and support,” Everton Manager Frank Lampard said. “It’s always a bit surreal when you travel so far and see fans with Everton shirts on.”

There were also moments of tension in the stands, such as when newly signed Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was tackled in the 14th minute and hit the ground hard. Or when the Brazilian argued with Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucouré 12 minutes later.

In the 33rd minute, Jesus scored the opening goal. Saka doubled the lead three minutes later.

Both teams replaced most of their starters after halftime, but the energy remained.

“[The fans] have been very passionate — they’ve been outside our hotel waiting for hours,” Arteta said, laughing. “They’ve been pretty consistent the last few days, and it shows with the engagement they’ve had with the team.”

“It really gave the game a nice little edge,” Lampard said.

