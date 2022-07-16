Without Taxi Fountas, D.C. United slumps to loss in Minnesota

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coach-in-waiting Wayne Rooney watched D.C. United from the suite level again Saturday. But of greater import to a 2-0 defeat at Minnesota United, Taxi Fountas watched from home. The Greek all-star did not travel because of what’s believed to be a minor injury, and without him, his team did not have much hope of taking anything from an MLS match that transpired in predictable fashion.

Fountas (10 goals in 12 appearances) picked up an unspecified injury and was held back for precautionary reasons, team officials said. His absence was conspicuous as D.C. lacked ideas and opportunities at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Emanuel Reynoso scored early in each half as D.C. (5-11-3) fell to 1-6-3 in the past 10 outings.

Rooney, the former English superstar who on Tuesday was named head coach, is not permitted on the sideline until he receives a work visa. He is, however, allowed to travel with the team and meet with players and staff before and after matches.

Until Rooney is cleared, interim coach Chad Ashton will continue overseeing on-field operations and implementing Rooney’s plans.

Three days after witnessing a 2-2 draw with Columbus at Audi Field, Rooney watched alongside Pete Shuttleworth, who served on his Derby County staff in England last season. Given his presence, Shuttleworth seems likely to join the D.C. staff soon. Team officials have said Rooney will bring one England-based assistant with him.

Saturday’s match fell one day after D.C. traded Julian Gressel to Vancouver for up to $900,000 in general allocation money. Gressel was an important figure over 2½ years, but his wing back position doesn’t exist in Rooney’s preferred formation, and his contract was to enter a team-held option this winter.

Between injuries and Gressel’s departure, United’s ranks were thin. Needing help in the attack, the technically gifted Andy Najar moved from the back line to attacking wing. Chris Durkin, a natural defensive midfielder, filled Najar’s right back role.

Sami Guediri, a second-division player most of the year, started at left back. Jackson Hopkins, an 18-year-old homegrown signing who performed well Wednesday, filled Fountas’s playmaking role.

Given the lineup, D.C. was not going to manufacture many scoring opportunities. In the 11th minute, though, one came about on a well-designed set piece — and second-year attacker Kimarni Smith should have put it away.

Hopkins served a corner kick to captain Steven Birnbaum, who nodded the ball to Smith for a six-yard header that sailed high.

Two minutes later, Minnesota (9-8-4) went ahead. Reynoso squared a header to Luis Amarilla, then bolted into a gaping channel as Durkin slipped. Amarilla returned it to the open Argentine with a leaping flick. Reynoso drove a 12-yard one-timer past goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

Though the hosts continued to apply pressure, D.C. did build some decent possession late in the half. But without Fountas, there was no menace.

Ashton adjusted the formation in the second half, but Reynoso needed just five minutes to double the lead. A D.C. giveaway led to a rapid counterattack. Amarilla sailed down the left side before crossing to Reynoso, who, with his second touch in the heart of the box, placed a low shot past Romo for his sixth goal in five matches and ninth overall.

Minnesota threatened in waves. A goal-line clearance and good work by Romo prevented a blowout.

Here’s what else to know about D.C.’s defeat:

Kamara sidelined with injury

Aside from Fountas, United arrived in the Twin Cities without several injured players. The other one scratched late this week was Ola Kamara, who, as a substitute, scored the stoppage-time equalizer against Columbus. The Norwegian striker, whose seven goals are second on the team, is sidelined with a strained gluteus.

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid is out at least two months after hand surgery and wing back Brad Smith will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL last week. Defender Tony Alfaro (ankle) and forward Adrien Pérez (foot) are also unavailable.

Midfielder Russell Canouse returned from a three-week injury absence, entering in the 81st minute. … Chilean attacker Martín Rodríguez, who signed June 23, continues to await a work visa.

Morrison arrives for talks

Ravel Morrison, a much-traveled attacking midfielder who played for Rooney at Derby County, arrived in Washington on Friday for a possible move to United, three people close to the situation said. Morrison, 29, had four goals and four assists last season before becoming a free agent. He is among several European-based players on D.C.’s list of signing targets before the Aug. 4 transfer deadline.

Zanne summoned from Loudoun

Ivorian midfielder Abdoul Zanne was called up from Loudoun United, where he has contributed one goal and one assist in 11 appearances in the second-division USL Championship. He made his MLS debut in the 87th minute. … On Saturday in Leesburg, Loudoun (4-11-4) conceded four goals in 18 minutes of the second half in dropping a 4-1 decision to the Tampa Bay Rowdies (11-3-7).

