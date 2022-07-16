Juan Soto rejects 15-year, $440 million offer; Nats to consider trade

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals will consider trading Juan Soto this month after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer made recently, according to four people with knowledge of the matter. Soto, a 23-year-old superstar, can reach free agency after the 2024 season, meaning the Nationals can keep him through the final two and a half months of this year and the following two seasons. But doubt about retaining him long term has pushed the club to field trade offers ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The Nationals’ most recent contract offer, which would be the biggest in the sport’s history by total value — beating Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels — came near the start of July, according to two people familiar with the timing. It does not include payment deferrals, according to two people familiar with the terms, which was also the case with offers to Soto in November and May. Once the Athletic reported the latest figures and the Nationals’ intentions Saturday, Soto was frustrated that the situation, and the uncertainty surrounding it, was in public view.

“It feels really bad to see stuff going out like that because I’m a guy who keeps everything on my side,” Soto told reporters at his locker. “I keep everything quiet and try to keep it just [to] me, but they just [made] the decision and do whatever they need to do.”

On Monday, Soto will participate in the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. On Tuesday, he’ll be the only player representing the last-place Nationals in the All Star Game. He is, by many measures, one of baseball’s most exciting players, one of its best hitters, and one of the top candidates to build a franchise around. But since Soto proved to be a generational talent, the specter of the open market — and the record of his agent, Scott Boras, taking most clients there — loomed over any discussions about his future in Washington.

Fifteen years and $440 million averages to just under $30 million in annual value. That would rank as the 20th-highest salary in history. Soto’s side has not presented a counter offer to the Nationals, according to two people familiar with the discussions. But after the 15-year offer, Soto and General Manger Mike Rizzo did meet at Nationals Park, according to three people who declined to share details of the conversation.

This was right before Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez had their options exercised for next year, alleviating some instability around the team. Otherwise, negotiations with Soto have occurred with a potential ownership change and an abysmal first half on the field, which is expected to yield another sell-off at the deadline.

The Nationals entered Saturday with a 30-62 record, 27 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East (and 14½ back of the fourth-place Miami Marlins). On July 1, Soto was open to further contract discussions, telling The Washington Post he would forego the chance to become a free agent if the numbers were right. Then on Saturday, at the most somber he’s been in front of reporters, he reiterated those sentiments.

“For me, this is the team I’ve been [with] since, what, 2015?” Soto said. “I’ve been with this team and I feel good with it. When I get to know the city more, it feels great. Why should I need to change?”

