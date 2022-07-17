The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

British Open live updates Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland share lead entering final round

Rory McIlroy, left, and Viktor Hovland shared a four-shot lead after the third round of the British Open. (Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Updated July 17, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. EDT|Published July 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy is looking to win his fourth major — but first since 2014 — while Viktor Hovland seeks his first as the 150th British Open concludes with Sunday’s final round on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

McIlroy and Hovland were tied atop the leader board at 16 under par after Saturday. Cameron Smith, who led heading into Saturday’s third round, and Cameron Young were four shots back at 12 under, with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim at 11 under.

Dustin Johnson, who along with Phil Mickelson was the highest-profile player to turn in his PGA Tour membership in favor of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, struggled at times on Saturday before a birdie at the last ensured him sole possession of seventh place at 10 under.

Follow along for updates and highlights from Sunday’s final round.

Here’s what else to know

  • McIlroy and Hovland are set to tee off at 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, 10 minutes after Smith and Young. Scheffler and Kim will start their round at 9:30 a.m. NBC will carry coverage of the final pairings, with the fourth round also streaming on Peacock and FuboTV.
  • McIlroy’s six-under 66 on Saturday was highlighted by an eagle on No. 10, where the 2014 champion sank a chip out of a bunker. “It just came out perfectly,” McIlroy said. “I think it was the first bunker I put in this week. And it was a nice result.”
  • Overcast skies and light rain were in the forecast for Sunday at St. Andrew’s, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and winds gusting to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
