British Open live updates Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland share lead entering final round

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, the undisputed crowd favorite at St. Andrews, is paired in the final round of the British Open with Norway’s Viktor Hovland (by way of Oklahoma State) with both golfers tied for the lead at 16-under par.

The sun had yet to make an appearance when the first groups teed off, with a gray sky and light rain greeting them.

St Andrews, Sunday 17th July.

Everything has led to this.#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/s58c1dRN4j — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2022

McIlroy is trying to win his second claret jug and his first major tournament in eight years. Hovland, a friend of McIlroy’s from their Ryder Cup experience. is attempting to win his first major and the first for a Norwegian golfer. Four players, including Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, started the day within five shots of the lead. Scheffler is trying to match Nick Faldo as the only golfer to win at Augusta National and St. Andrews in the same year.

McIlroy and Hovland tee off at 9:50 a.m. Eastern time (2:50 p.m. in Scotland). The Camerons — Smith and Young — are four shots back and tee off at 9:40 a.m. Scheffler and Si Woo Kim, both five shots back, take off at 9:30 a.m. Dustin Johnson, one of the golfers who bolted for the LIV, is at 10-under and tees off at 9:20 a.m. He is partnered with Tommy Fleetwood, who is at 9-under.