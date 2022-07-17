Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve feels disrespected by WNBA after travel issues

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Minnesota Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve was less than thrilled with the WNBA after her team faced a wide array of travel issues to get to Washington for Sunday’s 3 p.m. tip-off. Mystics Coach Mike Thibault wasn’t sympathetic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Lynx were leaving Indiana after playing the second game of a back-to-back when their flight was canceled. They had already done same-day travel Friday to reach Indianapolis for a 7 p.m. game after playing in Minneapolis on Thursday. Their new flight had mechanical issues that forced them back off the tarmac. The traveling party had to be split, and staff eventually arrived in Washington around 8 p.m. Saturday, with players arriving around midnight.

for starters, we just played a back-to-back…

👉🏽7p game Thurs night in MN

👉🏽left our apts at 5:15A Friday morning for a commercial flight to IN

👉🏽played a 7p game THAT NIGHT — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) July 16, 2022

Reeve said she called the WNBA to alert it to potential issues early in the day Saturday and never received a response. The eventual response, Reeve explained Sunday, was to help with arranging flights instead of possibly pushing the game time back.

“The greater disappointment was a lack of support that we felt in terms of unresponsive messages to the league,” Reeve said. “From our standpoint, there was no communication with the leadership of the Minnesota Lynx. And so, to me, that’s an epic fail. So was there consideration given? I have no idea. It was leaked to me later on that there was communication to Washington. There wasn’t communication with Minnesota, and I’m not sure how that would happen.”

Thibault said the league contacted the Mystics about moving the time of the game, but because of a near sellout as the team staged Japanese Heritage Day, they decided against a change. Thibault, Washington’s coach and general manager, said every team in the league has to deal with travel issues. WNBA teams do not charter flights and must fly commercial, which is a sore spot for players.

“I’m tired of hearing about it,” Thibault said. “Tired of reading about it on Twitter. It happens to every team, and I get it. Every team would like to come in fully refreshed, but they got here last night. They didn’t play yesterday. And I know it’s a long day, but everybody goes through them. That’s just life. I’d like to feel sorry for them, but I’m sorry — I don’t.”

For those who didn't see it, here's the crying motion Mike Thibault made when asked about the Minnesota Lynx's travel issues in pregame. pic.twitter.com/q7NPrvAM3G — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) July 17, 2022

The WNBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Lynx were particularly frustrated with a brutal stretch of schedule: Sunday was their fourth game in six days.

“I thought we deserve more respect, and I thought I deserve more respect than that,” Reeve said. “We’re not happy. We’re not happy that there was no consideration given to us.”

The Mystics have had plenty of travel problems this season, including having to take a train and a bus to Connecticut after flight issues.

“It’s not like they were arriving this morning,” Thibault said. “I know it was a long day traveling, but we’ve all had them. We really weren’t in a position to really accommodate them unless there was a much more mitigating circumstance than there is right now.”

