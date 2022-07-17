Nationals draft Elijah Green, a high school outfielder, with No. 5 pick

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the fifth pick in the MLB draft, the Washington Nationals selected outfielder Elijah Green on Sunday night, landing a top-rate high school position player for the second year in a row. Green, an 18-year-old from IMG Academy in Florida, stands out with his size — 6-foot-4, 225 pounds — and plus speed. Two National League scouts, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to do so publicly about opposing teams, projected Green to stay in center field because of his range and strong arm. A right-handed hitter, Green has displayed power to all fields and raised mild concerns about his production against off-speed pitches. But more than anything, he is still a teenager, meaning the pick is both a show of confidence in his potential and a big task for the Nationals’ player development department.

This was the Nationals’ highest pick since they chose Bryce Harper first in 2010. Under General Manager Mike Rizzo, who assumed that role in 2009, Green is the club’s fifth top-10 selection, joining Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Drew Storen and Anthony Rendon. And much like those before him, Green will be a critical piece of a Nationals rebuild. He’s the son of Eric Green, a two-time Pro Bowl tight end, and was committed to the University of Miami.

The slot value for the fifth pick is about $6.49 million, and Washington’s entire bonus pool is $11,007,900. If the Nationals sign Green to a higher bonus than the slot value, they would have less money to spread across their other 19 selections. The opposite goes for if Green’s eventual bonus is lower.

A few hours before Green became the newest member of the organization, the Nationals finished the first half at 31-63, MLB’s worst record, so they have the inside track to another high pick in 2023. The current state of the franchise, and the growing potential that Juan Soto is traded this month or in the near future, added weight to what already felt like a consequential pick. But with Rizzo often promising a quick reboot, many recent mock drafts connected Washington to Kevin Parada, a 20-year-old catcher out of Georgia Tech, figuring he best served the desire to quickly build a contender around Soto.

The logic was that Parada — or a proven college player like him — could immediately help fill a gaping void of hitters in the Nationals’ thin system. Green, on the other hand, was more of a project than any high-ranked batter who has faced Division I pitchers for two or three years.

Yet Parada was never atop the team’s draft board. He ultimately went 11th to the New York Mets. Before picking fifth, the Nationals watched the Baltimore Orioles select shortstop Jackson Holliday, the Arizona Diamondbacks take outfielder Druw Jones, the Texas Rangers take pitcher Kumar Rocker, and the Pittsburgh Pirates go with infielder Termarr Johnson. Once the Rangers chose Rocker, a shock to the industry, Washington zeroed in on Johnson and Green, according to multiple people with knowledge of their thought process.

Then the Pirates basically made the selection for them. Green was the Nationals’ guy.

When it comes to position players, the Nationals love to build through the middle with catchers, shortstops and center fielders. In the past year, they took shortstop Brady House with the 11th pick last summer, added outfielder Daylen Lile in the second round and acquired catcher Keibert Ruiz, a top prospect, in the Trea Turner/Max Scherzer trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luis García, 22, is in the majors and trying to stick at shortstop, the position the club signed him to play out of the Dominican Republic in 2016. And at the most recent international signing deadlines, they brought in shortstop Armando Cruz and outfielder Cristhian Vaquero on massive bonuses.

Green is the latest hitter the Nationals are putting a lot of stock in. Needless to say, his development will be key.

