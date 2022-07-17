Surprises abound early in MLB draft; Orioles draft Jackson Holliday first

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — The Baltimore Orioles made high school shortstop Jackson Holliday the first pick of the MLB draft Sunday, adding a high-upside infielder and the son of a major leaguer to a farm system consistently ranked among the game’s best. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Holliday, son of seven-time all-star Matt Holliday, was the first selection in a draft that featured several players with major league relatives. With the second pick, the Arizona Diamondbacks took Druw Jones, the talented son of 10-time Gold Glover Andruw Jones; draft experts believe he has the tools to be a carbon copy of his father.

But on a day that seemed likely to be dominated by big league bloodlines, former Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker emerged as the story, going third to the Texas Rangers. The New York Mets drafted Rocker 10th overall last year but did not sign him because of medical concerns, leaving the former SEC standout to wander a lonely year through independent baseball as he prepared to try again. As it happened, he went higher than before, the first pitcher selected in a draft class that did not contain as many first-round arms as normal.

Yet if any team had reason to celebrate Sunday night, it was the Orioles, for whom this first pick came at a uniquely encouraging time. They enter the all-star break with a .500 record at 46-46 and stand 3½ games out of a wild-card spot, more competitive than they have been in half a decade. And they add another young talent to a system that recently produced Adley Rutschman and has top prospects Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez likely to debut soon.

Advertisement

This was the fourth straight year in which the Orioles picked in the top five and the third time in four years that they picked in the first two. All of those picks are on track to make the majors within the next year or so.

Rutschman was General Manager Mike Elias’s first draft pick with the Orioles, and he was something of a no-brainer — a Harperian, Strasburgian talent whom any team choosing first almost certainly would have taken. Last year, Elias and his staff chose a steadier, cheaper option in college hitter Colton Cowser at No. 5 overall, something they had done in 2020 with Heston Kjerstad at No. 2. Teams are allowed a set amount of money to allocate for signing bonuses, so some opt to take less expensive picks early to entice more quality players with significant bonuses later.

The Orioles could have taken either approach with the first pick Sunday, opting for a high-upside, probably high-cost high school star in Holliday or Jones or a more experienced college hitter with less negotiating leverage.

Advertisement

They chose Holliday, who offers a rare profile as a powerful left-handed hitter who also can play shortstop. Among current power-hitting shortstops, only perennial all-star Corey Seager of the Rangers hits from the left side.

Another team that has picked early often, the Pittsburgh Pirates at No. 4, chose Termarr Johnson, a high school hitter considered one of the most solid left-handed bats available in the draft in years. Generously listed at 5-foot-10, Johnson is known for his swagger, and he could fit nicely in a future Pirates infield that already includes young stars Ke’Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz.

At No. 5, the Nationals made IMG Academy outfielder Elijah Green their highest draft pick since Bryce Harper in 2010, opting for upside instead of a more proven college player for the second straight season.

GiftOutline Gift Article