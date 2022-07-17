In first step past rocky season, Trail Blazers claim Summer League title

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — Portland Trail Blazers rookie Jabari Walker opened the small red and black box at midcourt, a smile breaking across his face when he saw the glimmering championship ring inside. “I haven’t even put it on yet,” Walker said. “It looks too nice for me. It doesn’t even feel right wearing it. It’s like a trophy.”

Wide-eyed joy has been a scarce commodity of late for the Blazers, who have endured a season-ending abdominal injury to all-star guard Damian Lillard, an internal investigation into their workplace culture, major personnel changes and even rumors of the franchise’s potential sale over the past 12 months.

But those tumultuous developments were put to the side Sunday, when the Blazers defeated the New York Knicks, 85-77, to claim the Las Vegas Summer League championship at the Thomas & Mack Center. After winning the 2018 championship in Las Vegas, Portland joined the Sacramento Kings as the only franchises with multiple titles since the developmental event for younger players adopted a tournament format in 2013.

Meanwhile, longtime Blazers president Chris McGowan resigned in November as head of business operations, and owner Jody Allen issued a statement earlier this month denying that the franchise was involved in “sales discussions” after reported interest from Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

With Lillard sidelined, Portland went 27-55, marking its worst record since the 2005-06 season. Yet the transition year created opportunities for a young core, including Trendon Watford, Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson and Greg Brown III, that proved key in Las Vegas.

While the Blazers lost prized lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe to a shoulder injury in his Summer League debut, their group of second-year players drove a 4-1 run at the 11-day desert showcase. Their balanced offense and tenacious defense seemed to please Lillard, who watched this week from courtside seats alongside fellow veterans Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons.

“Very proud of our players, coaches and organization for a great Summer League,” Cronin told The Washington Post. “This was an important developmental experience that showed our younger players what they are capable of when they play together and defend at a high level.”

The 21-year-old Watford, who went undrafted in 2021 before catching on with Portland last season, posted 19 points and seven rebounds to earn championship game MVP honors. Williams added a game-high 22 points and five assists, while Walker, the No. 57 pick in last month’s draft, continued a standout week with 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

As he accepted his MVP plaque in a postgame ceremony, Watford shouted “seat belt,” a reference to Portland’s tight defense, which held New York to 40 percent shooting and 24 percent three-point shooting in the title game.

“We buckled in and locked up,” Watford said. “We took that very personal. This whole tournament we locked in on defense and it showed. ... It’s going to be another one of these [rings] in Portland, soon.”

No team finished a perfect 4-0 entering Sunday, so the Blazers and Knicks qualified for the title game by posting the top point differentials among teams with 3-1 records. In the championship game, the Blazers overcame a slow start — making just three shots while committing nine turnovers in an unsightly first quarter — to beat the Knicks for the second time this week.

With owner James Dolan, General Manager Leon Rose and Coach Tom Thibodeau sitting courtside at various points, the Knicks put together a strong week thanks to a high-scoring offense led by second-year guards Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.

But New York, which averaged 95.3 points in its first four games, went cold Sunday, going 6-for-26 from outside and falling behind by as many as 16 points in the second half. Grimes led five Knicks in double figures with 19 points while shooting just 5-for-16 from the field.

The Knicks made a last-gasp push in the fourth quarter, cutting the Blazers’ lead to seven points with seven minutes remaining. Watford responded with a flourish: He hit a corner three, grabbed a steal, went coast-to-coast to set up a transition layup and scored in the paint to put the Blazers back up by double digits.

In a summer environment that often sees disorganized play, Portland triumphed thanks to its experience and chemistry.

“We had a lot of roster guys that played at the end of the regular season, and they came in with the mind-set that they wanted to get better,” Blazers summer league coach Steve Hetzel said. “They didn’t come in with the mind-set that they wanted to dominate [individually], they wanted to play well, execute and learn how to win.”

