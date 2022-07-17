Spirit settles for scoreless draw with Orlando in return to Audi Field

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time in over two months, the Washington Spirit found itself playing a home game at Audi Field, far from the rough turf of Segra Field in Leesburg. But even with a return to the verdant grass pitch on the D.C. riverside for the first time since May 15, the Spirit couldn’t muster a way to get back in the win column, settling for a 0-0 draw with the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

Washington’s winless run, which stretches back to a season-opening win over OL Reign on May 1 and also includes NWSL Challenge Cup matches, reached 14 games.

The home side opened the game with a bevy of shots, headers and corner kicks, but the lead eluded the Spirit (1-5-7).

Meanwhile, Orlando (3-5-4) spent the first half exposing holes in Washington’s young defense, with Pride striker Darian Jenkins bursting past Amber Brooks for a chance in the 16th minute but missing wide right. Later, just as the half concluded, Jenkins forced a save from Spirit goalkeeper Devon Kerr.

Advertisement

The second half started with Spirit attacker Jordan Baggett putting a shot on goal two minutes in. But as the match progressed and the pace slowed, neither team could build up enough of an attack to threaten.

Orlando’s closest chance came in the 73rd minute — former Spirit midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard got the ball outside the box and fired it toward the top left corner, with Kerr making another save. The draw was her first clean sheet in league play.

“My mentality is always to do the best I can do in my job,” Kerr said. “I think it helps keep the team in a good head space, especially late in the game.”

And in the 83rd minute, Spirit midfielder Bayley Feist nutmegged a defender on the right wing and found Audrey Harding. The attacker, though, chose to pass it one more time to forward Tara McKeown, who sent a shot over the bar.

Advertisement

It was the first of a few chances the Spirit found in the match’s final minutes, none of which came to fruition.

“I think we did a really good job, and the next step is just finishing the chances that we create,” McKeown said.

For the past three league games, Spirit Coach Kris Ward has made do with a mixture of substitutes, inexperienced youth and national team replacements, leading to two losses and a draw. Ward knew all along this difficult period wouldn’t end until after the Concacaf W Championship final, to be contested between the United States and Canada on Monday.

The U.S. national team took seven critical Spirit players to the tournament in Mexico — more than any other NWSL team. While Ashley Hatch returned to D.C. with a leg injury, the team has continued its winless streak without the other six players, including Andi Sullivan, Kelley O’Hara and Trinity Rodman.

Now, with a 12-day break before a road match at North Carolina on July 29, Ward finally has some time to reunify and practice with a full squad.

“It’ll be nice to just attack the rest of the season from here,” Ward said.

GiftOutline Gift Article