D.C. United set to acquire forward Miguel Berry from Columbus Crew

D.C. United continued its midseason roster overhaul under incoming coach Wayne Rooney by agreeing to acquire forward Miguel Berry from the Columbus Crew for financial considerations, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight United will send Columbus $225,000 in general allocation money that will be spread over two years, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move wasn’t publicly announced. That amount could increase with performance-based incentives.

Berry, 24, has recorded 10 goals and two assists over 34 games (22 starts) since being selected by the Crew with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 MLS draft. Although Berry’s emergence as the Crew’s first-choice striker led Columbus to trade U.S. national team veteran Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids in April, his minutes dwindled following the recent signing of Colombian forward Cucho Hernández.

Hernández scored twice in the Crew’s 2-2 draw with United on Wednesday at Audi Field, while Berry was left off the game-day squad.

At 5-11-3, United has the worst record in MLS and is mired in a 1-6-3 skid since early May. The club is targeting several European-based players ahead of the Aug. 4 transfer deadline, including attacking midfielder Ravel Morrison, a 29-year-old Jamaica international who played under Rooney for England’s Derby County.

