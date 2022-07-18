Live updates MLB Home Run Derby takes place at Dodger Stadium

Some of baseball’s brightest stars have gathered in Los Angeles, as the Home Run Derby gets underway at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.
Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto, who set a Home Run Derby record with a 520-foot shot last summer, is back in the Derby this year. Jorge Mejia, a former minor league instructor for the Nationals and Soto’s offseason hitting coach in the Dominican Republic, is expected to pitch to him. Soto’s former teammate, Kyle Schwarber, is also participating.
Follow along for live updates from the Home Run Derby.
What to know about the Home Run Derby