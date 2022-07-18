Live updates MLB Home Run Derby takes place at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — The clearest picture of just how much Juan Soto’s suddenly uncertain future with the Washington Nationals is dominating the baseball world wasn’t caught on any of the half-dozen cameras that were set up long before Soto took his place in front of his name plate ahead of the Home Run Derby on Monday afternoon.

Those cameras were focused on Soto, not the horde of reporters waiting for him, so they missed the trio of men who lingered just out of frame, to Soto’s left. His agent, Scott Boras, and two of Boras’s assistants stood there, mere feet away. Dozens of Boras clients have sat through sessions like those in all-star weeks like these. Boras hasn’t been that close for many of them.

The obvious implication was that Boras and his staff felt it necessary to be nearby as their precocious 23-year-old fielded unwelcome questions about the record $440 million he turned down from the Nationals and whether Washington will listen to trade offers ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.

A week or so ago, Soto wouldn’t have had to spend his all-star break answering questions like these. But when details of the Nationals’ contract offer came out, Soto was thrust into a swirl of rumors and speculation for which he says he did not ask.