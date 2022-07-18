The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates MLB Home Run Derby takes place at Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium will host some of baseball's top sluggers for Monday night's Home Run Derby. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Updated July 18, 2022 at 8:08 p.m. EDT|Published July 18, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. EDT

Some of baseball’s brightest stars have gathered in Los Angeles, as the Home Run Derby gets underway at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

This year’s field includes New York Mets star Pete Alonso, who is seeking his third Derby title. Also look out for 42-year-old Albert Pujols, who has returned to St. Louis for a farewell tour, and 21-year-old Julio Rodríguez, the electric Seattle Mariners rookie.

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto, who set a Home Run Derby record with a 520-foot shot last summer, is back in the Derby this year. Jorge Mejia, a former minor league instructor for the Nationals and Soto’s offseason hitting coach in the Dominican Republic, is expected to pitch to him. Soto’s former teammate, Kyle Schwarber, is also participating.

Follow along for live updates from the Home Run Derby.

What to know about the Home Run Derby

  • Time: 8 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles.
  • Participants: Pete Alonso (New York Mets); Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves); Albert Pujols (St. Louis Cardinals); Juan Soto (Washington Nationals); Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies); Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners); José Ramírez (Cleveland Guardians).
  • How to watch: ESPN.
