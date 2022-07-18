Mets draft Gonzaga’s Nick Morabito, who plans to skip Virginia Tech

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nick Morabito had to wait longer than he expected to hear his name called during the MLB draft. Almost 20 minutes after midnight, barely into Monday morning, former professional outfielder Rajai Davis announced on MLB Network’s telecast that the New York Mets selected the Gonzaga College High outfielder with the 75th overall pick.

“It was just hard to even think at that moment with everything happening,” Morabito said. “It was pretty surreal.”

For as long as he had to wait — into Round 2C, a compensatory round just before the third full round — Morabito was surrounded by friends and family. His family knows the world of baseball well and was key to Morabito becoming a Day 1 selection.

His father, Brian, played for James Madison in college. His uncle John — also Morabito’s hitting coach — competed at Wake Forest before being drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 1987. And his brother, Chris, put the finishing touches on his junior season with their hometown McLean High.

“Those guys are my backbone. They’re who I rely on, not just baseball-wise but mentally,” Morabito said. “They’ve been with me this whole journey.”

Morabito said having his family so involved in his baseball career showed him what it’s like to love the game.

It all came to fruition this week. According to Morabito, the Mets sent his agent an initial offer that he turned down, but a new offer a few picks later had Morabito ready to go.

Morabito told The Post he plans to sign, and in doing so, he will forgo his commitment to Virginia Tech. The slot value for the 75th overall pick is $873,300.

Morabito, at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, shot up draft boards this past spring after a big senior year with Gonzaga, where he led the team to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association titles. After the DCSAA victory, Morabito rushed to the airport; he had a workout with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field the next day.

Scouts also came to the D.C. area see him, including the Mets’ Joe Raccuia, with whom Morabito said he had a strong relationship. Morabito knew the team just up Interstate-95 was high on his ability as a plus runner with the potential to hit for power.

After batting .545 with 12 home runs and 52 stolen bases, Morabito was named D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Met honors. An invite to the combine in San Diego and workouts in a handful of major league parks had Morabito thinking “there’s a chance this might be able to happen.”

Going into the draft, his defensive position was up for question, as he played most of his senior season in the outfield but had plenty of reps in the middle infield. In a Zoom call Sunday night, the Mets said they want Morabito to play center field.

At the end of the week, Morabito will head to the Mets’ rookie facilities in St. Lucie, Fla. He said he’s excited to get the next stage of his baseball career going.

