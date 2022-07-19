Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — No other major league stadium frames a sunset quite like Dodger Stadium, where the hills around Chavez Ravine follow the San Gabriel Mountains into various shades of purple as the steady Southern California sun gives way. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Generations of Los Angeles Dodgers stars have made their way into hearts and history on this timeless stage, never exactly leaving it, because their legacies fade into the aura of the place. The greatest Dodgers star of what might just be their greatest generation, Clayton Kershaw, seems likely to follow them soon.

And Tuesday night, Dodger Stadium will frame his sunset as only it can, when Kershaw finally gets the chance to start the All-Star Game, doing so in the only home he has ever known.

“I really didn’t think anything of it at the time. I was like, ‘Well, yeah, it would be fun to do it’ or whatever,” Kershaw said after Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker announced Monday that Kershaw would be the National League starter. “But now that it’s finally here and I get to start that game tomorrow night, it just means a lot.”

Kershaw is part of the landscape here, as much a part of this place as Sandy Koufax or those mountains, as much a part of this franchise’s history as Steve Garvey — who stopped traffic in the Dodger Stadium concourse by merely appearing there Monday — or Fernando Valenzuela. Kershaw is the legend of this generation of Dodgers, a 21st-century star in the mold of 20th-century legends.

He is third in franchise history in wins, is first in strikeouts and has started more Opening Days than any of the Hall of Famers who took the mound before him. And at 34, as his body breaks down more frequently, he knows he isn’t the most dominant pitcher in the game anymore — though of course, he did take a perfect game into the eighth inning just a week ago.

“It’s hard, because obviously Sandy Alcantara, Tony Gonsolin, Max Fried, all these guys have better numbers than I do and they should be starting this game and I get that,” said Kershaw, flashing the humility his teammates bring up long before his baseball talents. But what Snitker gets, what Kershaw seems to understand, is that this isn’t about a year’s worth of numbers. This is about 15 seasons, nine all-star selections, three Cy Young Awards, an MVP award and the only title this wildly talented Dodgers generation has been able to muster.

“I mess with him all the time and tell him, ‘Hey, you’re my hero’ or, ‘You’re my favorite player growing up’ — even though he’s only two years older than me,” Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson said. “It makes him uncomfortable.”

But what Anderson knows is that many people in this sport aren’t joking when they say he was their baseball role model.

“He was the guy that I looked up to. He was the young lefty, tall, had a big curveball and was dominating,” said Fried, an Atlanta Braves pitcher. “Growing up in this area and being a Dodgers fan, it was easy to be a big fan of his.”

“I think I’ve always appreciated how good he is, but to be able to go through it and understand how hard it is to do it at that level with the consistency with which he’s done it as long as he’s done it,” Fried said, “it puts him in a different category.”

That category is surefire Hall of Famer and an undeniable legend, one of the best to ever do it. Few active pitchers can be so classified, a list that may be as short as Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Trea Turner played with Scherzer before joining Kershaw’s clubhouse last season. When he walked into the Dodgers’ clubhouse for the first time, he encountered Kershaw, the stoic L.A. legend with nearly unparalleled clout, singing.

“Things you don’t see every day,” Turner said.

“I don’t think he’s hiding [that part of him]. I just think you don’t really notice it because he’s competing so much,” Turner added. “He’s a lot like Scherzer in that they have those two personalities. When they’re not pitching, they’re a normal, nice, funny guy. When they’re pitching, they’re the ultimate competitor.”

Many starters have been described that way, but the reason Kershaw will be on the mound at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night is, to hear current and former teammates describe it, that he has been that way every five days for years — no matter how he is feeling, no matter what is going on around him.

“Kersh is the most prepared human I have ever met. He is the hardest worker I have ever met. He will know every strength you have, every weakness you have,” former Dodger Joc Pederson said. “Even when he is having fun, there is no one that cares more about winning on days that he doesn’t pitch. He is invested in every pitch. Best teammate you could ask for. Top teammate that I’ve had.”

Gonsolin, the breakout Dodgers ace, doesn’t remember if Kershaw ever articulated the greatest lesson he taught him — to pitch with what you have, as well as you can, no matter what. Kershaw’s mediocre stuff certainly is better than most. But those who see him regularly can tell just how determined he is to do what he can when it’s his turn.

“I don’t know if it’s something he said or just from watching him pitch, but he just goes out there and competes with whatever he has that day,” Gonsolin said. “I don’t think it’s ever easy to see he’s battling. He just goes out there and does his best.”

His best has been better than almost anyone’s for 15 years. Perhaps he has another year or two left, though he hasn’t said for sure. He talks with the air of someone who knows his time on the mound is dwindling, of hanging on long enough for some of young children to have some memories of all this. Tuesday night, he will get the chance to do something he has never done at the place where he has done so much. No stadium in baseball does sunsets quite like Dodger Stadium.

