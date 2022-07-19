New Caps Dylan Strome and Connor Brown got the call and relish the chance

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dylan Strome was at home and by the phone Wednesday, the opening day of NHL free agency. Like other unrestricted free agents, he was awaiting word from his agent to learn where he would play next season. But that call never came. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So, the next day, the 25-year-old center went to the golf course and decided a round would be a welcome change of pace. He was going down the first fairway when his agent called to share the news: Strome would join the Washington Capitals on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Strome, who was free to sign with any team after Chicago decided not to issue him a qualifying offer, was caught a bit off-guard that the Blackhawks didn’t want him back. But he welcomes the fresh start in Washington.

“It was a crazy couple of days,” he said Tuesday during a video conference call with reporters. “… I’m very excited and very fortunate that a team like Washington reached out, and I couldn’t be happier to get started.”

Strome, who mainly played on a line with Patrick Kane (92 points) and Alex DeBrincat (41 goals) last season, posted a career-high 22 goals and added 26 assists. A natural center who also can play the wing, Strome is in position to be the second-line center in Washington because Nicklas Backstrom is expected to miss significant time after hip resurfacing surgery.

“I like to produce offense, like to help on the power play, wherever that may be. ... I think that’s where I’m at my best: trying to feed my wingers,” Strome said. “I think I played with a few very, very good wingers in my time in Chicago. And I’m sure I’ll play with some very good ones as well in Washington. So I’m looking forward to that.”

Strome will be an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent when this contract ends.

“It’s been a long time since I started on a new team with all new faces right at the beginning of the season,” he said. “Probably have to go back to my first year of junior because I feel like when you get drafted you kind of know the guys that you’re at camp with and you played with some of them before — and now it’s totally different.”

Strome has played with most of the Capitals’ new additions. He played with forward Connor Brown in the Ontario Hockey League, goaltender Darcy Kuemper with Arizona and defenseman Erik Gustafsson and forward Henrik Borgstrom in Chicago. Strome said winger Tom Wilson, whom he knows from growing up in the Toronto area, phoned to welcome him to the District.

Brown is a key addition to the lineup on the wing. With Wilson sidelined until at least late November as he recovers from a torn ACL, the Capitals needed another right-handed shot who can play up and down the lineup. Brown was their solution.

The Capitals acquired him from the Ottawa Senators for a 2024 second-round pick. He has a year left on his contract, with a $3.6 million salary cap hit, before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Brown said Tuesday that he had a feeling he was going to be traded, but he didn’t know Washington would be an option.

“It was a shock at first, but once it settled in I’m just so excited,” he said. “I think my game will fit in well here.”

The 28-year-old, a strong penalty killer, had 10 goals and 29 assists in 64 games last season.

“I’m looking at this year like an opportunity to win,” Brown said. “I’m looking to get back in the playoffs. I want to play some meaningful hockey. More than anything, I’m trying not to focus too internally about what my future holds and just try to do whatever I can to help the team win.”

