What questions do you have about Juan Soto’s future? Ask The Post.

A week ago, it seemed impossible to believe the Washington Nationals — the lowly Washington Nationals — would somehow be at the center of their sport when the showcase event of the summer arrived. And yet here we are with Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game set for Tuesday night in Los Angeles, and the swirl is decidedly around the Nats.

The reason: news that star outfielder Juan Soto rejected a 15-year, $440-million contract extension from the team. That would be enough to put Soto, the Nationals’ lone all-star, in the spotlight. But because Soto’s decision also means the Nats will explore trading him this summer — well, that’s enough not only to rock D.C.’s baseball foundation, but to potentially change the landscape of the sport.

Chelsea Janes, our national baseball writer (who happened to be the lead beat writer on the Nats when Soto came to the majors), is with me in Los Angeles and will join me for this Q&A — which will start an hour earlier than normal, at noon Tuesday. Come then for the answers but feel free to submit your questions early.

