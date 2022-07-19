Nationals wrap up draft class by adding six more position players

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals completed their MLB draft class Tuesday by selecting six position players and four pitchers over the final 10 rounds. With their 20 picks, the Nationals added seven infielders, five outfielders (headlined by No. 5 choice Elijah Green, a big, speedy high school standout), a catcher and seven pitchers (including second-rounder Jake Bennett of Oklahoma, their lone left-hander). The deadline to sign draft picks is Aug. 1.

The draft began with Washington in an unusual position — on the clock early. The No. 5 pick was the Nationals’ highest since they selected Bryce Harper first in 2010.

“Obviously every year you’d like to pick at the bottom because that’s a reflection of how well your major league team is doing,” Nationals vice president of scouting operations Kris Kline said Sunday. “But we’re going through a process here and rebuilding. We had seven kids that we spent a lot of time on, evaluating and watching film, and they were all in consideration [as the fifth pick].”

The Nationals ended up landing on Green. The 18-year-old outfielder from Florida’s IMG Academy was just the fifth top-10 pick in Nationals history. The other players with that distinction — Anthony Rendon, Harper, Stephen Strasburg and Drew Storen — combined for 93.9 Wins Above Replacement (per Baseball-Reference) during their time in Washington.

Green is a right-handed hitter with power to all fields, but scouting reports warn about his high swing-and-miss rate. He has displayed range in the outfield with good speed and arm strength, and he projects as a center fielder in the majors.

Bennett, the Nationals’ second-round pick, had a 3.69 ERA, with 133 strikeouts in 117 innings, as the redshirt sophomore helped the Sooners to the championship round of the College World Series. Bennett is the third Oklahoma pitcher the Nationals have selected since 2018, joining Cade Cavalli (his high school and college teammate) and Jake Irvin.

On the draft’s second day, the Nationals added to their position player depth by selecting six hitters among their eight picks. Trey Lipscomb, a power-hitting third baseman from Tennessee, was their third-round choice. But Lipscomb wasn’t the only Volunteers player drafted by the Nationals — shortstop Cortland Lawson was their 14th-round pick Tuesday.

The Nationals finished the draft the same way they started: by selecting a player from IMG Academy. Shortstop JeanPierre Ortiz, who is committed to Florida International, was their 20th-round selection.

The Nationals began the draft’s final day by taking Luke Young, a junior college right-hander from Midland College, in the 11th round. A notable pick was Marquis Grissom Jr. (13th round), a righty from Georgia Tech and the son of 17-year major leaguer (and former Montreal Expo) Marquis Grissom. Washington picked two more pitchers: Kyle Luckham (15th round), a righty from Arizona State, and Brad Lord (18th round), a righty from South Florida.

The Nationals’ other selections Tuesday: Nick Peoples (12th round), an outfielder from Northview High in California; Everett Cooper (16th round), a shortstop from Pro5 Baseball Academy in North Carolina; Blake Klassen (17th round), a first baseman from UC Santa Barbara; and Johnathon Thomas (19th round), an outfielder from Texas Southern.

