ACC commissioner says league is trying to close gap with Big Ten and SEC

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE — ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips was roughly halfway through remarks regarding the health of the conference Wednesday morning when he began to address yet another question about the ACC’s significant revenue shortfall as compared to the Big Ten and SEC. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His answer revealed why the conference’s current model may not be viable in the long term amid reports Clemson and Florida State, among other schools, are considering departing for more lucrative deals despite a grant of rights agreement that runs through 2036.

“We understand where those two leagues are,” Phillips said during the start of ACC football media days. “No one is ignoring that. We’re all trying to find ways to close that gap, so I know where our 17 — or our 15 schools are. We are really aligned to try to find some solutions to that revenue gap.”

Advertisement

Phillips’s momentary slip underscored the most pressing concerns facing the embattled ACC, which he indicated is exploring expansion as well as other avenues to boost earnings after the SEC announced it would be adding Texas and Oklahoma in 2025 and the Big Ten gaining UCLA and Southern Cal in 2024.

The ACC distributed more than $578 million during fiscal 2020-21, according to tax documents, an increase of 16.4 percent and a record in gross revenue for the conference thanks in part to the ACC Network. That figure, however, still lags well behind the SEC and Big Ten.

During the same fiscal period the Big Ten generated nearly $680 million while the SEC reported in excess of $833 million, with each conference producing a superior overall football product elevated by more established conference networks.

Advertisement

Apart from Clemson, the ACC’s dearth of representation in the national football landscape has been an albatross, particularly since traditional powers such as Miami and Virginia Tech, each with a new head coach this season, and Florida State have regressed considerably.

Not even the ACC’s long-standing achievements in its other highest grossing sport, men’s basketball, have been enough to quell discussions about the conference’s survival during an unprecedented period of tumult in which it continues to seek a new headquarters in a process that has dragged for a year.

“All metrics, we are one of the leaders in the country in all of those areas I talked about, except the revenue piece of it, and that’s been brought to light with the recent move of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten,” Phillips said, adding the ACC is partnering with revenue consultants to try to increase earnings. “I love our 15 schools, and I’m confident in us staying together.”

GiftOutline Gift Article