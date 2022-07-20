Capitals expect competitive training camp with new acquisitions

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan anticipates several position battles to unfold when Washington starts training camp in late September, he said Wednesday. “It's going to be a competitive situation,” MacLellan told reporters Wednesday on a video conference call. “You're going to have a lot of good players vying for ice time playing in the lineup, so I think it's a good situation for everybody.”

To offset significant injuries to winger Tom Wilson and center Nicklas Backstrom, the Capitals bolstered their forward corps, signing Dylan Strome and Connor Brown.

Finding Strome’s ideal place in the lineup appears to be a top preseason priority. Washington will be without Backstrom, who underwent left hip resurfacing surgery in June, for a large part of the season, and Strome, 25, could take over on the top line or serve as center on the second line. He can also play wing.

“He’s a flexible player,” MacLellan said of Strome. “He plays left wing. He plays center. He’s a good power play player. Got a real, real high offensive I.Q. Can play with good players. … I think he adds a lot of flexibility to our lineup. I think the coaches can try different things, different matchups, different combinations of players.”

Brown, 28, is expected to be a first or second line right winger to replace Wilson, who had surgery on his torn ACL in May. Wilson is expected to return sometime in December, and MacLellan said he is on schedule.

Brown will also be a major asset to the penalty kill, where Washington could take advantage of his speed.

Connor McMichael, 21, remains one of Washington’s biggest questions. MacLellan said Wednesday the team is not “guaranteeing young guys spots in the lineup.” The Capitals also re-signed Brett Leason, 23, to a one-way, two-year deal in June. Forward Aliaksei Protas, 21, was also expected to get a shot in the big leagues this season after a solid rookie year.

“I think Connor is going to come in and he’s going to be better than he was last year,” MacLellan said. “It’s going to be, ‘How do we best develop him? How do we do what’s best for our lineup?’ The coaches will balance that out, whether we play him at center, whether we play him at wing, whether we play him higher in the lineup or lower in the lineup. I think he’ll get a shot at all of it.”

MacLellan said he prefers McMichael at the center position — a thought echoed by Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette at the end of the season — but that will complicate Washington’s projected center depth for opening night.

As of Wednesday, the Capitals have at least five players who could be a viable center: Strome, McMichael, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Lars Eller and Nic Dowd. It appears at least one will have to be moved to wing or potentially traded.

Despite McMichael’s unclear status, MacLellan said he was happy with Washington’s moves so far, which included acquiring both Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren to fill Washington’s needs in net, plus defenseman Erik Gustafsson to help with depth on the blue line.

The Capitals signed defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday. Carlsson, 25, had two goals and seven assists in 38 games last season with Columbus. Washington also re-signed veteran forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $1.1 million contract last week.

“He’s a versatile player,” MacLellan said of Johansson. “I thought he played well for us. I thought he was good defensively. Brought a little offense … with the uncertainly (surrounding) Carl Hagelin we thought we needed one more veteran guy that we could use. He’s a versatile guy. Everybody is familiar with him. The coaches liked him. They liked what he did last year. So we decided to bring him back.”

