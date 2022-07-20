Clayton Kershaw gave a 10-year-old a moment he’ll never forget

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clayton Kershaw thought his press conference was over when he was surprised by a 10-year-old.



The child’s grandfather made a bucket list. On that list: meet Clayton Kershaw. That never happened. He died of cancer. But today Blake Grice met Kershaw. He feels his pappy with him. pic.twitter.com/K5KGcd5ozO — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) July 20, 2022 Shortly after starting Tuesday’s All-Star Game for the National League, Clayton Kershaw headed for the media interview room, a common destination while the midsummer classic is still being played. Kershaw, who allowed a hit and a walk with one strikeout in his single-inning appearance, rose to leave the room after answering a few questions when he was told there was one more. He sat back down and said, “Oh, dude, sorry. Whatcha got?” as Blake Grice, a 10-year-old from Denver, stepped forward.

Grice, who reviews baseball cards on YouTube, had more of a personal message than a question for the longtime Los Angeles Dodger. Grice’s grandfather, Graham, was a Redondo Beach native and Dodgers fan who had put together a bucket list that he was unable to complete before he died of brain cancer seven years ago.

Try not to cry as you watch a young Clayton Kershaw fan tell the story of his grandfather, who died of brain cancer and how he always wanted to meet the #Dodgers ace. I’m not crying, you’re crying. 😢😭 #AllStarGame #AlwaysLA pic.twitter.com/HdwTv3EUSR — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 20, 2022

Among the items on the list were trips to the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone and meeting Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. Another was meeting Kershaw.

“My grandpa loved you,” Grice told Kershaw as he fought back tears. “He watched the 1988 [World] Series and he wanted to meet you and Vin Scully one day. So this moment is important to me because I’m meeting you for him.”

Kershaw, a father of four, came around the table and said, “Come here, dude, great to meet you.” He hugged Grice and said, “Thanks for telling me. That took a lot of courage to tell me that. Great to meet you. Your granddad sounded like an awesome guy. Thanks for coming up.”

Kershaw and Blake posed for photos taken by Grice’s father, before the veteran pitcher returned to the dugout for the game, a 3-2 victory by the American League, that was special to him, too.

“Knowing that I’m not going to get to start an All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium ever again,” Kershaw said (via the Los Angeles Times), “it was just really cool for me to kind of take that all in at once.”

Kershaw will be a free agent at the end of the season and has spent his entire career with the Dodgers.

“I can’t say enough good things about Dodger fans, people in L.A. in general, just how much these last few days, how much they wanted me to do this,” he said. “It meant a lot to me, too. So that was really cool.”

