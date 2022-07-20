Henrik Stenson out as Europe Ryder Cup captain over expected LIV defection

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The European Ryder Cup team announced Wednesday that it has dropped Henrik Stenson as captain for the 2023 event in Italy. While nothing official has been announced and the LIV Golf International Series was not mentioned in Ryder Cup Europe’s statement, Stenson is expected to sign on with the Saudi-funded breakaway league and play in its next event, which begins July 29 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfill certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior his announcement as Captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain,” Ryder Cup Europe said in its statement.

A new captain will be named “in due course,” Ryder Cup Europe said.

Stenson, 46, was set to become the first Ryder Cup captain from Sweden (he had a 10-7-2 match record in five appearances as a player for Team Europe). He’s best known for winning the 2016 British Open in a Sunday duel against Phil Mickelson, another aging player who has joined LIV Golf. Stenson’s 63 in the final round at Royal Troon tied Johnny Miller’s record for the lowest score ever to close a major championship.

Stenson last won a full-field, top-level tournament at the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship in 2017 and has fallen to No. 171 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has missed the cut in his last four major-championship appearances and in seven of his last nine, among them last week’s British Open when he bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 in the second round to miss the cut by one stroke.

On Tuesday, LIV Golf tweeted out a photo of the 48-golfer field for next week’s tournament in New Jersey, the third of an eight-event schedule in 2022. Three photos were left blank with “TBA” written underneath:

The field for LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster. ⛳️#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/o79MgfTrVU — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) July 19, 2022

LIV Golf, which is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has paid players such as Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka hundreds of millions of dollars simply to sign on to the new league, which promises a shorter schedule, no-cut tournaments and guaranteed prize money. The new circuit has been accused of “sportswashing” Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations.

The PGA and European tours have suspended and/or fined their golfers who have joined LIV, though the U.S. Department of Justice reportedly is looking into whether the PGA Tour has engaged in anticompetitive behavior by issuing such bans. Stenson and the other former major champions who have joined LIV likely will be allowed to play in future grand-slam tournaments, which are not operated by the PGA or European tours, but the bulk of LIV’s lineup likely will have to hope that the Official World Golf Ranking starts recognizing LIV tournaments, as world rankings will be the one remaining entry point into the grand slams for most LIV golfers. LIV has applied for OWGR accreditation; without it, the league’s golfers will see their world rankings plummet because they cannot improve their standing via PGA or European tour events.

A major stumbling block for LIV could be the format of its tournaments, which are shorter than normal (54 holes compared with 72 at most PGA Tour events), have significantly smaller fields and no cuts. OWGR guidelines say that tournaments must be four rounds and have at least 75 players to receive full consideration, and that new leagues must adhere to OWGR standards for at least a year before they are admitted into the rankings. The OWGR handbook also says it can reject a league’s application or change its guidelines at its discretion.

