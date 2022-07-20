Hornets’ Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miles Bridges, a restricted free agent most recently with the Charlotte Hornets, was charged with three felony counts related to domestic violence and child abuse, the district attorney for Los Angeles County announced Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bridges, 24, was arrested in June for what the L.A. Police Department described as “intimate partner violence with injury” following an incident in front of his two children. He was released on $130,000 bond.

This month, Mychelle Johnson, the children’s mother, shared photos of injuries and an image of an apparent medical report that stated: “Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; assault by strangulation; brain concussion; closed fracture of nasal bone; contusion of rib; multiple bruises; strain of neck muscle.”

“I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Gascón’s office said it filed against Bridges one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. An arraignment for Bridges is set for Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Police are still investigating the case, per the district attorney’s office.

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges,” the Hornets said in a statement Tuesday. “These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Shortly before news emerged on the 6-foot-7 forward’s arrest, the Hornets had extended a qualifying offer to Bridges. Charlotte’s leading scorer last season, Bridges was expected to land a sizable deal this summer, but teams appear to have backed away as his legal case unfolds. If convicted, Bridges could be sentenced to multiple years in prison.

A native of Flint, Mich., and a star at Michigan State, Bridges was drafted 12th overall in 2018. He recorded career highs in per-game scoring (20.2 points), rebounds (7) and assists (3.8) last season.

