J.J. Watt offers to help fan pay for her grandfather’s funeral

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A sad situation was made a bit more bearable on Wednesday, thanks to Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt. Texas native Jennifer D. Simpson took to Twitter that evening with an announcement. She was looking to sell her XL-sized Watt Houston Texans jersey, along with a pair of shoes from Watt’s Reebok line. Simpson’s reasoning for wanting to sell the items, was unfortunate. She hoped to use the money, $90 in total, to help pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Then, about 20 minutes after she posted her tweet, Watt himself responded. The former Texans superstar, who played in Houston for 10 seasons before joining the Cardinals, told Simpson to keep the gear and that he’d help finance the service himself.

Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral.



I’m sorry for your loss.



🙏🏼 https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022

Simpson, an English teacher at Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas, later commented on Watt’s response, saying “I hope I never have to part ways with 99!”

He’s the greatest! I’m just doing what I can on my end to help my grandpa have the funeral he deserves. I didn’t expect @JJWatt to respond. ❤️❤️ — Jennifer Simpson (@JSimpson2014) July 21, 2022

Even after his move from the Texans to the Cardinals before last season, the three-time defensive player of the year has maintained his charitable links to his former home.

Advertisement

Watt’s most notable act in that community came in 2017, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. That category-4 storm, which dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some areas of the coastal metropolis, caused the deaths of over 100 people and resulted in over $125 billion worth of damage. In response, the J.J. Watt Foundation raised $41.6 million for relief efforts, the largest crowdsourced fundraiser in history.

For his efforts, Watt was awarded the 2017 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

“The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is,” Watt said in a video in February 2021, following his release from the Texans. “I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you.”

Watt’s foundation has also raised more than $6.5 million for after-school athletic programs in 39 states and D.C. since Watt’s rookie year in 2011, per his foundation’s website. The future Hall of Famer also been hands-on with his charity work, from visiting and befriending child victims of a car crash in 2011 to fulfilling the Christmas wish lists of over 100 women and children at the Mission of Yahweh shelter in Houston in 2019.

When his release from the Texans was announced, grateful fans responded with a torrent of $99 donations, in honor of his number.

“Kids all over the country will benefit from your generosity,” he said in a tweet. “I’m truly thankful.”

Waking up this morning to a flood of $99 donations to @WattFoundation from Houston and cities all over the country (presumably attempts at bribes, judging by the messages attached with some 😂)



Kids all over the country will benefit from your generosity.



I’m truly thankful.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FEayOgrh9n — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 13, 2021

GiftOutline Gift Article