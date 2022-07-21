Amid Deshaun Watson uncertainty, Browns reportedly sign Josh Rosen

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While the Cleveland Browns await a ruling on a possible suspension for quarterback Deshaun Watson, they bolstered their depth Thursday by adding a notable name: Josh Rosen. The 10th pick in the 2018 draft — which saw the Browns use the top choice on quarterback Baker Mayfield — Rosen began to bounce around the league almost right away. Jettisoned after one season by the Arizona Cardinals, who used the first pick in the 2019 draft on Kyler Murray, the 25-year-old Rosen also has spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.

Now Rosen is getting a chance to continue his NFL career in Cleveland. The Browns decided to sign him, per multiple reports, after working out Rosen and free agent AJ McCarron on Thursday.

At the least, Rosen will provide Cleveland with another arm during training camp, which opens at the end of the month. He could take on more importance, however, should Watson receive a lengthy suspension.

The NFL conducted a disciplinary hearing last month for Watson, who was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions while the quarterback was a member of the Houston Texans. The Browns traded for Watson in March and handed him a mammoth contract, but his debut with the team could be delayed. The NFL is pushing for an indefinite suspension of at least one year; the decision will be made by a disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the league and the players union, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson.

In the event of a suspension, the Browns plan to start Jacoby Brissett, whom they signed in the spring. The team subsequently signed Joshua Dobbs, a 27-year-old who previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

More recently, the Browns traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, ending speculation that they might keep their disgruntled former starter and restore his role in the event of a Watson suspension. The Browns previously traded backup Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills, leaving Watson, Brissett and Dobbs as their quarterback depth chart.

With Dobbs having appeared in just six games over five seasons, including zero starts, Rosen’s greater experience — 16 starts in 24 career appearances — could persuade the Browns to place him next in line behind Brissett. For his career, Rosen has completed 54.0 percent of his passes for 2,864 yards, 12 touchdowns, 21 interceptions and a 61.1 passer rating.

After starring at UCLA, Rosen was considered a contender to be drafted first in 2018. He wound up becoming the fourth quarterback selected, following Mayfield, Sam Darnold (drafted at No. 3 by the New York Jets) and Josh Allen (drafted at No. 7 by the Bills). Rosen took over as Arizona’s starter in the fourth game of that season, but after he struggled to move the offense as the Cardinals went 3-10, they made the unusual decision to cut ties with him very early and traded him to Miami during the 2019 draft following their selection of Murray.

News of Rosen’s signing by the Browns emerged hours after the 24-year-old Murray agreed to a five-year contract extension with Arizona worth $230.5 million, including $160 million in guaranteed money.

