Kyler Murray agrees to $230.5 million contract extension with Cardinals

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The offseason unrest between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals dissipated Thursday, as the quarterback agreed to a lucrative contract extension that places him among the NFL’s highest-paid players at his position. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The five-year extension is worth $230.5 million, including $160 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The $46.1 million per-season average of Murray’s extension ranks second in the league to the $50.3 million average annual value of the three-year, $150.815 million extension quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed with the Green Bay Packers in March. Deshaun Watson’s five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns is worth a guaranteed $230 million, an average of $46 million per season.

THIS IS𝙏𝙃𝙀 KYLER MURRAY EXTENSION TWEET! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ljfAl8BTRx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 21, 2022

Murray, 24, now is under contract with the Cardinals through the 2028 season. He had two seasons remaining on his existing contract.

Advertisement

The Cardinals announced the agreement with Murray on the extension but did not release the terms of the deal.

There had been considerable speculation about Murray’s future with the Cardinals during an offseason that included reports of discontent between the two sides. Murray removed references to the team from his social media accounts.

His agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement to media outlets proclaiming in all capital letters that “actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business” and adding that it was “simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize” Murray as their franchise quarterback.

But General Manager Steve Keim vowed to complete a long-term deal to keep Murray in Arizona. He and Burkhardt completed their negotiations Thursday, ahead of the team’s training camp that begins next week for veteran players.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl selection in three NFL seasons since the Cardinals chose him with the top pick in the 2019 draft. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2019.

He led the Cardinals to the NFC playoffs last season but threw two interceptions in a 34-11 opening-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

GiftOutline Gift Article